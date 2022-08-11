Watch: Serena Williams walks down her fashion memory lane in latest Instagram reel

Serena Williams has always maintained her GOAT status in tennis. The former World No. 1 has also been the center of numerous fashion events in her career.

In a recent Instagram reel, the 40-year-old talked about her journey in the fashion world. In her career spanning over two decades, the American has been the subject of a lot of photoshoots, like from top fashion magazines such as Vogue.

Taking a trip down her memory lane, the 23-time Grand Slam winner relived the first photoshoot she did with Vogue along with her sister, Venus Williams.

"This is my first shoot that I did with Vogue and I did it with Venus. In this picture you can see we are very young and we still had our beads and we still had our youth," Serena Williams said.

Naming the series with Vogue "Life in looks," Williams also spoke about her wedding photoshoot. She married Alex Ohanian in 2017. She spoke about being breastfeeding at that point and also revealed her expectations of seeing her husband, Alex, in a black suit.

"This is my wedding picture when I got married. I had this insane Alexander McQueen dress and I went through this phase where I loved capes, so I had made this for myself," she added.

Serena Williams takes on 12th seed Belinda Bencic in 2R of Canadian Open.

Playing in her first singles tournament since her early exit at this year's Wimbledon Championships, Serena Williams advanced to the second round of her Canadian Open campaign by overcoming Nuria Parrizas-Diaz. Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic awaits Williams in the second round of her final campaign in Toronto.

At 18 years of age, Bencic won the Canadian Open for the first time. In her title-winning campaign, she knocked out several top players in the world.

One of Bencic's iconic wins came against Serena Williams herself in 2015. Williams was unable to fend off a 3-6 7-5 6-4 loss at the hands of the then teenager. However, constant injuries did put a dent in the Swiss player's career for a few years until she made a comeback. Bencic will be heading into the clash as the clear favorite to advance ahead.

The American, who has won 23 Grand Slams in her illustrious tennis career, announced her imminent retirement from tennis and will likely be seen in action for the last time at the US Open this season.

