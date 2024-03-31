WATCH: Shakira in attendance during Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov's Miami Open final clash

The Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov's Miami Open final clash on Sunday was a spectacle that attracted that drew attention from fans and celebrities alike. Among the attendees was Colombian music star Shakira.

With both players being in red-hot form since the beginning of the season, the 2024 Miami Open final promised to be filled with surprises. 22-year-old Jannik Sinner defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1 in the final on Sunday after previously appearing in the final three times within the last four years.

During the game, Tennis TV posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) that featured the three-time Grammy Award winner watching the match, all smiles from the stands. She's seen interacting with a young fan who donned an Argentina football jersey.

Shakira has shown her love for tennis in the past as well. Last year, while she spent her summer in England, she was present at the Wimbledon Championships semifinal tie where Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev.

At this season's Miami Open, other big names like football star Neymar, Ivanka Trump, Jimmy Butler, Serena Williams, and many others graced the event.

Sinner's victory at the Miami Open now means that he has won three titles this season, with his first coming at the Australian Open and the second at the Rotterdam Open. The Italian has won 22 matches this season and lost only one. He will now move to No. 2 in the ATP rankings.

Dimitrov, on the other hand, has also been having a great season, as this was his third final of the season. He first won the Brisbane International in January, then lost in the final of the Open 13.

Chris Evert's ex-husband, John Lloyd, discusses Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's performance

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the Indian Wells Open 2024

John Lloyd, a former World No.21 and ex-husband of Chris Evert, shared his thoughts on Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's exceptional performance.

Speaking on a recent episode of Tennis Channel's Inside-In podcast, Lloyd stated that when Sinner and Alcaraz are playing at their peak, their performance surpasses that of anyone else. He also urged other players to elevate their game in response.

"These two guys, I tell you, the other guys are going to have to really step up. Because they're gonna run away with it, We always say that, ‘He's on the big come-up,' but I tell you, when those two are playing at their best, no one can get close, I don't think,” Lloyd said (11:11)