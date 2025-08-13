  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • WATCH: Shocking disqualification scene rocks tennis world as ATP No. 358 gets ejected for bizarre 'shower' moment

WATCH: Shocking disqualification scene rocks tennis world as ATP No. 358 gets ejected for bizarre 'shower' moment

By Rudra Biswas
Published Aug 13, 2025 14:30 GMT
Bizarre scenes as Mats Rosenkranz gets disqualified from Hersonissos Challenger for taking
Bizarre scenes as Mats Rosenkranz gets disqualified from Hersonissos Challenger for taking 'shower' break during changeover | Image Source: (@mats_rooosen)

ATP World No. 358 Mats Rosenkranz was at the receiving end of one of the most bizarre disqualifications in recent tennis history at the Hersonissos Challenger 3 on Wednesday (August 13). The German surrendered his second-round match at the Challenger-level event to qualifier Pietro Fellin despite winning the first set due to a choice he made during a changeover.

Ad

Rosenkranz has enjoyed a rough ride on the ATP Challenger and ITF Futures circuit since winning his fourth M15 title in Oberhaching, Germany, earlier in February. Before this week, the 26-year-old had dropped 16 of his last 31 matches and arrived in Hersonissos, Greece, with a chip on his shoulder.

In his first-round match, Mats Rosenkrancz got the better of Stefanos Tsitsipas' younger brother Petros Tsitsipas by a scoreline of 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(5). Unfortunately, his run ended in the next match as he was defaulted against Italy's Pietro Fellin while leading 7-5 due to bizarre guidelines surrounding time-outs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the mandatory 120-second break preceding the second set, the German proceeded to go to the toilet for a shower. However, the Code section of the 2025 ATP Rulebook states that "a serious violation warranting an Immediate Default", once reported and acted upon before the next changeover, gives the tournament supervisor the power to call for a disqualification.

Ad

In this case, although the World No. 358 wasn't admittedly aware that he could not take a shower during breaks between sets, the umpire handed him a code violation, which eventually resulted in a default following discussion with the supervisor.

What does ATP Rulebook say about Code Violations from Chair Umpire for shower breaks?

Mats Rosenkranz was certainly hard done by during his second-round outing at the ATP Challenger tournament in Hersonissos. And while there is not a specific provision against taking showers during set breaks, the "Code Violations Not Witnessed By Chair Umpire" subheading of the Code section states:

Ad
"Occasionally, there are code violations by players that are not witnessed by the Chair Umpire. The Line Umpire should immediately approach the Chair Umpire and report the facts of the violation, during which time the Chair Umpire should turn off all microphones in the area of the chair."
"If a serious violation that may warrant an Immediate Default has been reported and acted upon no later than the end of the next changeover, the ATP Supervisor may be called to discuss an Immediate Default. The Supervisor may order the Chair Umpire to issue a code violation for a violation witnessed or not witnessed by the Chair Umpire."

Rosenkranz, meanwhile, didn't fare well at both Hersonissos Challenger events he entered this year. Before his second-round exit at this week's Hersonissos 3 event, he had lost in the first round at Hersonissos 2 to the Czech Republic's Martin Engel earlier in March.

About the author
Rudra Biswas

Rudra Biswas

Twitter icon

Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications