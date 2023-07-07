WATCH: Shocking scenes at Wimbledon as journalist questions Paula Badosa without realising she lost 2R clash

Paula Badosa's Wimbledon campaign came to a grinding halt after being forced to retire midway through her second-round match against Marta Kostyuk. The Ukranian led 6-2, 1-0 before receiving the walkover on Friday, July 7.

Badosa, who was slated to play mixed doubles alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas, has withdrawn from the event. Kostyuk, meanwhile, advanced to the third round at SW19 for the first time.

The Spaniard's on-court misery was compounded by a shocking question at the post-match press conference as a reporter congratulated her for winning the encounter.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



This was one awkward press conference for Paula Badosa



#Wimbledon When the interviewer thinks you've won... but you didn'tThis was one awkward press conference for Paula Badosa When the interviewer thinks you've won... but you didn't 😬This was one awkward press conference for Paula Badosa #Wimbledon https://t.co/sz7UrATG8p

"When the interviewer thinks you've won... but you didn't. This was one awkward press conference for Paula Badosa"

The reporter in question began by congratulating Badosa on what he thought was a victory. He went on to ask about her "confidence level and fitness" after having missed matches on account of injury.

Despite the 25-year-old initially correcting the journalist by stating that she lost, he failed to understand her, following which Badosa had to repeat the facts clearly.

"For your information, I just lost, I didn't win" she declared.

She looked a bit taken aback before the interviewer was informed by a moderator one more time that she had lost.

Badosa then dwelt on the second part of the question looking rather distraught.

"Well, I'm not feeling at my best form. I just retired, so I wish I could feel better," the 2021 French Open quarterfinalist said.

A spinal stress fracture caused Paula Badosa to miss the 2023 French Open.

The Manhattan-born player had got past Alison Riske 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships.

"I will need a few days off" - Paula Badosa when asked if she would play mixed doubles with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Badosa waves to the crowd while leaving the court

Paula Badosa's injury woes continued at Wimbledon as a result of which she will not be seen in action in the mixed doubles event alongside boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Badosa confirmed that the same injury that she had been struggling with in recent times had hampered her progress at Wimbledon as well.

Revealing that she tried her best to play, Badosa added that she would need a break before deciding on the next course of action with her team.

"No I won't be able (to play with Stefanos Tsitsipas). The injury is the same as I have been struggling the past weeks. It's the stress fracture. I tried my best to try to play here, but yesterday when I woke up I already, after my first-round match, I felt it again. It's a little bit worse," Paula Badosa stated.

"I will need a few days off and talk to my team and see what I do in the next days and the next weeks," she added.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas kept fans enthralled at Wimbledon during an epic five-set clash against crowd favorite Andy Murray during the men's singles event on Friday.

Poll : 0 votes