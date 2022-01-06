Watch: Simona Halep pulls off breathtaking down-the-line backhand at Melbourne Summer Set

Simona Halep kicked off her 2022 season with a comprehensive 6-4, 6-2 victory over Australian qualifier Destanee Aiava in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set.

While the match played host to several riveting exchanges and sensational ball-striking, one shot by the Romanian stood out as the highlight of the evening.

Trailing 4-2 in the second set after dropping the first, Aiava delivered a serve down the middle of the ad court, which Halep just managed to return. The Aussie stepped into the baseline and struck the ball into the extremes of the court, making Halep play the chasing game.

Aiava, firmly in control of the rally, went on to strike a powerful backhand which the second seed retrieved with a defensive lob. As Aiava struck a fierce shot into the corner, Halep responded with her trademark down-the-line backhand which sailed past the Australian and clipped the line.

The two-time Grand Slam champion is renowned for producing jaw-dropping shots in matches. In 2018 and 2021, her shots went on to be voted the "WTA Shot of the Year". Her winning entry for last year was a stunning backhand pass, similar to the one she struck against Destanee Aiava.

2018 🤝 2021With an 𝑜𝓊𝓈𝓉𝒶𝓃𝒹𝒾𝓃𝑔 passing shot, the 2021 Singles Shot of the Year goes to @Simona_Halep! She secures this award for the second time 🙌Presented by @CorpayFX

"I still want more and more from myself, this is my motivation" - Simona Halep

Simona Halep in action against Destanee Aiava at Melbourne Summer Set 1

In a recent interview with WTA Insider, Simona Halep talked about what motivates her at this point in her career. The 30-year-old revealed that she strives to realize her potential and is motivated to give her best on court every day. She added that she derives this motivation from her team and not from any particular result.

"To see how good I can still be, to see how much I can still win," the former World No. 1 said. "I'm motivated to just try my best every day. I still enjoy tennis and the competition. I still want more and more from myself. I have a good team, I have nice people around. This is my motivation. I don't have one thing as a motivation, like a tournament or a result."

After defeating Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the second round, Halep will take on Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Summer Set on Friday.

Edited by Arvind Sriram