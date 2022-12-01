WATCH: Sloane Stephens enjoys adventure in South Africa ahead of Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge

Sloane Stephens seems to be making the most of her time in South Africa after reaching the country early ahead of the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge, which begins on Saturday, December 3rd. She explored the Londolozi Game Reserve, one of South Africa's original private reserves, spending three days and "loving it" there.

The American tennis superstar gave her fans and followers on social media a glimpse of her fun time at the Londolozi Game Reserve, calling herself "Ranger Sloane" as she and Jozy Altidore went around the park for three days, soaking in the environment.

"Call me Ranger Sloane. Three days of adventure with @londolozi ...not a single complaint! I love it here," Stephens wrote on Instagram.

Stephens was indeed overwhelmed by her experience at the game reserve, suggesting that it was one of her finest experiences.

"The best possible summary of the past 3 days. It honestly doesn’t even begin to show how amazing this experience has been," Stephens wrote in another post on Instagram.

Stephens landed in the African nation with her husband and American soccer star Altidore a few days ago, excited to explore and learn. She will participate in the two-day Africa Cares Tennis Challenge in Johannesburg, an annual exhibition event held in partnership with UNICEF South Africa aimed at raising awareness regarding gender-based violence and discrimination.

Ons Jabeur, Martina Hingis, and Karolina Pliskova are among the other players set to join Stephens for the December 3-4 exhibition event.

"It's a dream come true" - Sloane Stephens on her trip to South Africa for Africa Cares Tennis Challenge

Sloane Stephens in action at the 2022 WTA Guadalajara Open.

Off the tennis court, Sloane Stephens has been actively participating in a lot of social work over the years through the Sloane Stephens Foundation, launched in 2013. The non-profit organization was founded by the former US Open champion with the purpose of using tennis as a tool to help under-resourced youth in the United States.

With regard to her trip to South Africa to participate in the exhibition tournament, Stephens expressed her excitement to be in the country, declaring plans to take the work of her foundation global.

"Of all the travels I've done in my career, this will be my first trip to Africa and it's a dream come true," Stephens wrote in a post on her LinkedIn page.

"The Sloane Stephens Foundation also has some activations planned - I told you we're going global!" she added.

The American star ended her 2022 tennis season ranked No. 37 in the WTA rankings, with an 18-17 singles win-loss record all season.

