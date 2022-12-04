Watch: Sloane Stephens gives her fans a South African safari experience

Sloane Stephens spoke about her safari experience in South Africa via a video on social media.

The 2017 US Open champion arrived in the country with her husband Jozy Altidore for the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge, which got postponed.

She shared a reel on Instagram where she spoke about her favorite sights from the safari and also about the various animals she came across.

"So these are some of my favorite sightings from my safari. I love giraffes, they're amazing. Then lions, lionesses, which are crazy but so cool. These were on the first day and they were fighting among themselves which was so crazy. Then we saw elephants and the baby elephants, and this big girl came so close to us, she was so beautiful and she was literally staring me down like, 'Take me back home with you to Boston'. She was so pretty," she said.

The 29-year-old also stated that she found zebras very beautiful while the buffaloes and hyenas were scary.

"Then this baby rhino and his mom, and these buffaloes were scaring me. Zebras are always so beautiful, their stripes. This was a baby leopard if you can believe me, a baby boy. He looks like he could eat me, so scary. Then the hyenas. Everyone loves the lion king, they're always so scary," she added.

How did Sloane Stephens fare in 2022

Sloane Stephens in action at the Guadalajara Open

Sloane Stephens won 18 out of 35 matches during the 2022 season, winning the Abierto Zapopan in Guadalajara. Her most notable achievement of the year was reaching the quarterfinals at the French Open, where she lost to Coco Gauff.

The American's last appearance on the 2022 WTA tour came at the Guadalajara Open, where she reached the quarterfinals following wins over Linda Fruhvirtova, Belinda Bencic and Caroline Garcia. However, she lost to eventual champion Jessica Pegula.

In a social media post last month, Stephens stated that she was beyond grateful for another year of tennis.

"Beyond grateful for another year of doing what I love. Through the highs and lows I appreciate all of the love and support that comes my way. So much to be proud of in such an insane year and so much to look forward to," the 2017 US Open champion wrote.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes