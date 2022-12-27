Watch: Sloane Stephens takes up soccer lessons from husband Jozy Altidore

Sloane Stephens engaged in a fun football session with her husband Jozy Altidore, practicing some of the basics of the sport from him.

The American's husband Altidore is a famous soccer player and has represented the United States national soccer team in the past. With Stephens currently in her off-season, she had enough time to take lessons from the expert.

Stephens took to Instagram on Monday to share a clip of their fun practice session together. In the video, the World No. 37 can be seen making some short passes with her husband. After a few passes, Altidore set the ball up for the tennis player as she kicked the ball into an empty net. The couple celebrated their goal with Altidore picking up his partner and running all around the ground.

"Picking up a thing or two," she captioned her Instagram post.

Stephens shared the same on her Instagram story as well, writing:

"Quick soccer lesson with @jozyaltidore"

Sloane Stephens' Instagram story on Monday

Stephens' husband Jozy Altidore made his senior national team debut back in 2007 and has earned over 110 caps during his soccer career. However, the 33-year-old was not part of the US team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Stephens and Altidore got engaged back in April 2019 and got married on New Year's Day in 2022. Since then, the couple have been actively putting out content together on social media as they often share glimpses of their day-to-day activities in their married lives.

"Helped get me through some tough days" - Sloane Stephens opens up about her husband Jozy Altidore playing a huge role during her pre-season preperations

Sloane Stephens at the 2018 BNP Paribas WTA Finals previews

Sloane Stephens revealed that her husband Jozy Altidore played a huge role in helping her with the pre-season preparations ahead of 2023.

The 2017 US Open champion took part in a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram on December 14 and a fan asked the player how her pre-season has been so far. She conveyed that her husband accompanied her during afternoon runs and that the company helped her get through some difficult days. Stephens wrote:

“Honestly, It’s been tough. But I’m thankful I could convince @jozyaltidore to do my afternoon runs with me! Helped get me through some tough days! It will all be worth in the end”

Sloane Stephens reveals about her husband's role during pre-season

Altidore has been a constant source of encouragement for the one-time Grand Slam champion ever since the two got engaged. He is often seen among the spectators cheering for his wife during her matches.

Stephens will begin proceedings for the 2023 season at the ASB Classic tournament in Auckland, New Zealand on 2 January.

