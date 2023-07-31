WATCH: Stan Wawrinka breaks down in tears in an emotional speech after losing Croatia Open final to Alexei Popyrin

Stan Wawrinka could not hold back his emotions after falling short in the 2023 Croatia Open final against Alexei Popyrin on Sunday, July 30.

Playing his first tour-level final since 2019, Wawrinka lost 7-6(5), 3-6, 4-6 and gave a heartfelt speech to the crowd, thanking them for their support and expressing his love for the sport.

The former World No. 3, who won his maiden ATP title in Umag in 2006, had an excellent week at the ATP 250 event, as he did not drop a set until the final. He faced a formidable opponent in 23-year-old Popyrin of Australia.

Despite taking the first set in a tie-break, Wawrinka could not sustain his level and lost the next two sets.

After the match, Wawrinka was visibly moved by the occasion and the reception from the fans.

“Guys, thank you so much. I know it’s so stupid to cry, but I love this sport so much and you make it really special. Amazing week. Really, hopefully I can come back and thank you for the support during the week. Thank you for being here and hopefully I see you next year,” he said.

A look at Stan Wawrinka's run in Croatia Open 2023

Stan Wawrinka in Wimbledon 2023

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka was remarkable in reaching the final of the 2023 Croatia Open in Umag. The Swiss star showed his passion and resilience throughout the week on the Croatian clay.

Wawrinka started his campaign by defeating Filip Misolic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. He broke Misolic four times and saved all three break points he faced. In the second round, he faced Argentine Federico Coria and prevailed 7-5, 6-1.

In the quarterfinal, the World No. 72 met Roberto Carballes Baena, the fourth seed from Spain, and dispatched him in two close sets, 6-4, 7-5. In the semifinal, he produced a commanding performance to beat Lorenzo Sonego, the second seed from Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Wawrinka’s run came to an end in the final against 90th-ranked Alexei Popyrin, who won in three sets, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4. Despite winning the first set, the Swiss star was unable to out close the match.

Stan Wawrinka’s run in Umag was impressive and inspiring, as he showed glimpses of his best form and fought hard in every match.