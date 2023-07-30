Watch: Stan Wawrinka plays maestro with his racquet after reaching Umag final past midnight, orchestrates crowd in French Open repeat celebration

Stan Wawrinka celebrated his victory over Lorenzo Sonego in the semifinals of the Croatia Open on Saturday, by engaging with the crowd in a playful manner.

Wawrinka used his tennis racquet as a conductor's baton and directed the fans in different sections of the stadium to cheer for him. The spectators responded enthusiastically and made noise for the Swiss star, who seemed to enjoy the interaction. He did this multiple times, leading to a raucous atmosphere.

Wawrinka's gesture was reminiscent of a conductor leading an orchestra. He used his racquet to 'conduct' the crowd, and they responded by cheering in unison. It was a powerful display of sportsmanship and crowd engagement.

The video of Wawrinka's crowd-conducting gag was posted on Twitter by Tennis TV on Saturday, July 29.

"Umag ❤s Stan," the caption read.

This is not the first time that Wawrinka has shown his crowd-conducting skills. He also did it at the 2023 French Open, after his thrilling five-set win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round. The 38-year-old used his racquet as a baton and directed the fans to cheer for him on Court 14, creating a lively atmosphere.

The three-time Grand Slam champion reached his first final of the season in Umag by defeating Sonego in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, on Saturday. He had previously beaten Roberto Carballes Baena, Federico Coria, and Filip Misolic in the ongoing tournament.

Stan Wawrinka to face Alexei Popyrin in Croatia Open final

Stan Wawrinka at Wimbledon 2023

Sixth seed Stan Wawrinka has reached his first ATP final in four years at the Croatia Open in Umag. He will face Alexei Popyrin, the unseeded Australian who upset seventh-seed Matteo Arnaldi in the semifinals. The final will take place on Sunday, July 30.

Wawrinka has been impressive throughout the tournament, dropping no sets and beating four players, including second seed Lorenzo Sonego in the semifinals. He is aiming to win his 17th career singles title and his first since Geneva in 2017.

Popyrin has also been in fine form, overcoming some tough challenges, such as Arnaldi in the semifinals and Dino Prizmic in the quarterfinals. The World No. 90 is looking for his second career title and his first on clay.

This will be the first meeting between Wawrinka and Popyrin, who are separated by 15 years of age and 18 ranking spots. Stan Wawrinka is the clear favorite, given his experience, but Alexei Popyrin is a rising star who has nothing to lose. It will be an interesting clash of styles and generations in Umag.