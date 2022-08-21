Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas breaks out the dance moves to celebrate his SF win over Daniil Medvedev at Cincinnati Open

World No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas introduced a new kind of celebration by flaunting his dance moves after his semifinal victory against Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

Playing in the penultimate match of the tournament, Tsitsipas hit a strong forehand past a hapless Medvedev to seal his place in the final in Cincinnati with a 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-3 win. Soaking in the applause from the spectators, the Greek stood there for a little while before breaking out the dance moves to celebrate his victory.

Among tennis fans on the internet, the celebration has already become a viral hit and is being called by many as the "Tsitsi-dance."

The victory marked Stefanos Tsitsipas' third victory over the World No. 1, and their head-to-head is now 7-3 in favor of Medvedev. This is also the first time the World No. 7 has beaten Medvedev on an outdoor hardcourt surface. Sunday's final will be Tsitsipas' second final of the season and his first ever summit clash in Cincinnati.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Borna Coric in the Cincinnati Open final

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Western & Southern Open - Day 7

Tsitsipas bested World No. 1 and top seed Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The Greek, who has already won two titles this year, will now take on an in-form Borna Coric in the final.

The Croatian caused the biggest upset of the tournament by knocking out 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal in a hard-fought three-setter in the second round. After a splendid straight-sets win over Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round, the Croatian cruised past Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals before facing ninth seed Cameron Norrie in the penultimate match.

Coric blasted seven aces against the Brit in another straight-sets win to comfortably secure his place in Sunday's final. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, kickstarted his campaign with an easy win over Filip Krajinovic in the opening round. Facing 13th seed Argentina's Diego Schwartzman up next, the Greek replicated his form to knock out the Argentine 6-3, 6-3.

In the quarterfinals, however, Tsitsipas was put into a little trouble by John Isner. After losing the first set, the American made a comeback in the second set to force the match into the decider. Thankfully, the 2021 Roland Garros finalist held his nerve to pocket the match by winning the third and final set, reaching the semifinals on the back of a 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-3 win.

Coric and Stefanos Tsitsipas will face each other for the first time since their 2020 US Open meeting, which was won by Borna Coric. Overall, their head-to-head is tied at 1-1, with Coric retiring midway through their first clash at the 2018 Rome Masters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shyam Kamal