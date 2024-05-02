WATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray & other stars stumped by AI-generated image of Greek as a child, hilariously deny resemblance

Stefanos Tsitsipas and his peers were hilariously baffled by an AI-generated image of the World No. 7 as a toddler during a recent media interaction at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Tsitsipas didn't have an ideal campaign at the Caja Magica, going out 4-6, 4-6 to Brazil's Thiago Monteiro in the second round last week. However, that didn't deter him from letting his hair down and taking part in a fun challenge organized by the ATP Tour, where several players were tasked with looking at AI-generated images of themselves as a child and guessing which player it was.

The players who took part in the challenge were Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray, Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gael Monfils and Denis Shapovalov. The hardest picture to guess correctly was of Tsitsipas', as only Fritz out of the above seven players felt the AI-generated toddler bore any resemblance to the Greek.

Alcaraz, Murray, Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov, on their part, couldn't believe that the child in the photo was supposed to be the 25-year-old.

"I could never say Tsitsipas," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"Tsitsipas? Wow, I'm not having that," Andy Murray hilariously remarked.

"Tsitsipas? Wow, I'd never have thought... I'd never have guessed that," Felix Auger-Aliassime said.

"They got the hair right, that's about it," Denis Shapovalov said.

Funnily enough, Tsitsipas was especially outraged at the fact that the AI-generated image had no similarity to his likeness.

"No, you're not allowed to do this to me, that's not me. No, it's not me. Come on. I can show you baby pics of me, that's not even close!" Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas looking to end claycourt season on a strong note

Stefanos Tsitsipas poses with the Monte-Carlo Masters trophy

Stefanos Tsitsipas had been in a slump since winning the 2023 Los Cabos Open last August. Consequently, the Greek fell outside the ATP top 10 rankings in February this year for the first time since his top-10 debut in 2019.

That said, Tsitsipas has righted the ship over the last two months. While the former World No. 3 didn't enjoy a good campaign at the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Masters in March, he was in stunning form at Monte-Carlo Masters the following month. He defeated Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud en route to his third title in the Principality.

The 25-year-old followed up on his Monte-Carlo run with a runner-up finish to Ruud at the Barcelona Open. Although he lost in the second round in Madrid this fortnight, he will now have ample opportunities to recharge his batteries for the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and Roland Garros — the final two big tournaments of this year's European clay swing.