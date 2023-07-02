Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas declares his true love for Paula Badosa in a candid post-match interview ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa were not shy to display their affection for each other at The Boodles 2023, a grass-court exhibition event held at Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire, England.

The Greek star, who reached the quarterfinals of the French Open last month, won his match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 6-4, but the real highlight was his post-match interview, in which he gushed over his Spanish girlfriend.

In the video, the interviewer talked to Tsitsipas after he won his match at The Boodles 2023. She asked him if Badosa was still watching the game or if she had left. Tsitsipas joked that she had left to collect clothes for Wimbledon, where they will both compete.

“Is she actually watching right now?” the interviewer asked.

“No, she left me.” Tsitsipas joked.

“Oh no. Was she watching any of the games?” the interviewer continued.

“Too busy collecting clothes for Wimbledon,” Tsitsipas replied.

The interviewer then asked him if Badosa was his "true love," and Tsitsipas said she was.

“Fair enough. We just want to know if it is true love?” the interviewer pressed.

“It is. The one and only.” Tsitsipas affirmed.

Tsitsipas's post-match interview was posted by a fan account on Twitter on Saturday, July 1.

Badosa reposted the video on her Twitter account and reacted with heart eyes emoji.

"😍"

Tsitsipas and Badosa started dating recently, and have been making headlines with their romantic posts on social media. The pair even created a joint Instagram account called “tsitsidosa”, where they share photos and videos of their travels and adventures.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa will both compete at Wimbledon, which begins on July 3.

"It's such a spiritual connection; we have good vibes together" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on his relationship with Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently opened up about his romance with Paula Badosa, saying that he had never been so drawn to anyone else and that he had never seen so much beauty and curiosity in anybody.

"I’ll tell you this: I’ve met many women in my life. And I can say that very confidently. I have never been so interested and found so much beauty and curiosity in a woman,” Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

The Greek believes that they have a “spiritual” connection, as their minds are in sync.

"Our minds are in sync; it’s such a spiritual connection. We have good vibes together. This is such a beautiful experience. I don’t think many people have that kind of spiritual and soulmate connection with someone." Tsitsipas said.

Poll : 0 votes