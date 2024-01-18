WATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa share a warm embrace after Greek's 2R win at Australian Open 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa shared a warm embrace as the Greek won his 2024 Australian Open second-round match against Jordan Thompson in a four-set thriller on Wednesday.

The tennis couple, who made their relationship public in May 2023, has been vocal about their relationship and their affection towards each other. They have a shared social media account, 'tsitsidosa', where they post cute selfies and videos of their travels and adventures. They also support each other on and off the court, cheering for each other’s matches and practicing together.

In a video shared on social media, Badosa can be seen giving a hug to Tsitsipas as he enters the cool-down area after winning the match. Both players are through to the third round of the Australian Major.

Both players had a challenging start to the 2024 season, as they had to deal with injuries. Badosa was out of action for around six months last year due to a spinal injury. She played her first competitive match since the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the 2024 Adelaide International, where she lost in the first round to Bernarda Pera in three sets.

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, suffered a lower back injury that forced him to withdraw from the 2023 ATP Finals. The Greek played his first ATP tour match at the Australian Open, where he defeated Zizou Bergs in a four-set thriller in the first round.

A look into Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa's upcoming third-round matches at the 2024 Australian Open

While Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Luca Van Assche, Paula Badosa will face Amanda Anisimova in their respective third-round matches at the 2024 Australian Open.

Tsitsipas, currently ranked World No. 7, has been in decent form so far, dropping two sets in his first two matches. He defeated Zizou Bergs in four sets in the opening round before coming back from a set down to beat Jordan Thompson in a thrilling encounter at the Rod Laver Arena.

However, Tsitsipas will take on Van Assche, who advanced to the second round of the Australian Open for the first time during his second appearance at Melbourne Park. He came back from two sets to beat James Duckworth in the first round and then stunned Lorenzo Musetti in a five-set thriller in the second round. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Luca Van Assche have never played each other before.

On the women’s side, Badosa is also looking to continue her comeback run at the Australian Open. The Spaniard, currently ranked No. 100 in the world, cruised through her first two matches, beating Taylor Townsend and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets.

Badosa will face Anisimova, who made the quarterfinals at the 2019 Roland Garros. Anisimova, currently ranked No. 442 in the world, has also been on a comeback path, after taking an indefinite break from tennis last May.

The American returned to the WTA tour earlier this month, making the second round in Auckland. She then caused a straight-set upset to Liudmila Samsonova and Nadia Podoroska in her first two matches at the Australian Open. Paula Badosa and Amanda Anisimova have also never faced each other before.