Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas's wild reaction after ending 3-match losing streak against Borna Coric at United Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas was elated to snap his three-match losing streak against Borna Coric at the United Cup on Wednesday in Perth.

In a competitive City Finals clash, the World No. 4 started like a house on fire, bagging a bagel opening set. However, Coric came storming back into the contest, saving two match points in the second set to force a decider.

Up a break in the third, Coric was two games away from a fourth-straight win over his Greek opponent. However, there was another twist in the tale, as Tsitsipas won six of the last seven games to close out the victory in two hours and 32 minutes.

The latter was visibly elated with his effort, shouting in delight at the camera as he improved to 2-3 against Coric.

Tsitsipas' win meant Greece drew level with Croatia in the City Final after Donna Vekic had beaten Despina Papamichail to put the Balkan nation in front.

"Whenever I play (Borna), it's definitely not easy" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on beating Borna Coric

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 United Cup in Perth: Day 7

Stefanos Tsitsipas kicked off his rivalry with Borna Coric with a win in the first round of the 2018 Rome Masters.

However, it was Coric who emerged triumphant in their next three meetings, including twice last year in the Cincinnati final and Vienna Round of 16. The Croat was on his way to another win over Tsitsipas before he blinked with the finish line in sight.

Stefanos Tsitsipas acknowledged the difficulty of playing Coric after the match.

“Whenever I play (Borna), it’s definitely not easy, but I keep reminding myself that it doesn’t get better than this and his level of tennis is going to improve my level of tennis,” he said.

He continued:

“So yeah, I’ve lost some, now I’ve won some too. It’s important to get matches against opponents like this that raise the bar high. They require you to find ways to win, even when you’re not feeling your best.”

Tsitsipas also talked about riding his momentum despite his opponent's fierce comeback:

“I was just trying to continue that momentum that I built from the very first moment when I entered the court. He responded very fiercely ... So, I just had to continue with the way I fight, with the way I do things, and I’m so, so glad.”

Maria Sakkari will hope to put Greece into the lead when she plays Petra Martic later on Wednesday night.

