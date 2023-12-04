Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas surprises girlfriend Paula Badosa with red roses during practice session in Dubai

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas recently surprised his girlfriend Paula Badosa with flowers during a practice session in Dubai.

Tsitsipas and Badosa have been seeing each other since the Italian Open in May 2023. The players publicly declared their relationship during the Wimbledon Championships two months later.

The duo regularly share videos and photographs of their off-court moments on their respective social media platforms. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Greek can be seen walking up to Badosa with a bouquet of roses in his hand.

Stefanos Tsitsipas went through a shabby run of form in the 2023 season. His sole singles title win of the year came at the Los Cabos Open (ATP 250). As far as the Grand Slam tournaments are concerned, he finished as a runner-up at the Australian Open and reached the quarterfinals at the French Open.

The World No. 6 crashed out of Wimbledon with an upset loss to unseeded Christopher Eubanks in the Round of 16. At the US Open, he couldn't make it any farther than the second round as he lost to World No. 94 Dominic Stricker.

Paula Badosa also could not make much of an impact in 2023. She was ruled out of the Australian Open due to an injury she suffered at the Adelaide International 2 tournament. She also sustained an injury to her spine at the Italian Open in May which ruled her out of the French Open as well.

The Spaniard made her comeback by winning her opening tie at the Wimbledon Championships in July. She was, however, forced to quit midway through her second match at the London Major due to discomfort in her back.

Paula Badosa: "I want to be with Stefanos Tsitsipas as long as he wants"

Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa recently stated that she wishes to stay in a relationship with Stefanos Tsitsipas for as long as the latter wants.

“I want to be with him as long as he wants. We have an incredible relationship, first of all, we are best friends and I think that is very important," Badosa said, via SDNA Newsroom.

The 26-year-old vowed to support Stefanos Tsitsipas through the highs and lows of both professional and personal life.

"I play tennis myself, so I understand the moments and the frustration it can have, the pressure. I just want him to know that I'm here for him,” she added.