WATCH: Stuttgart champ Jelena Ostapenko can't stop smiling as she wows fans behind the wheel of her brand new Porsche car

Jelena Ostapenko picked up her fifth WTA 500 title on Monday (April 21), beating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in straightforward fashion in the Stuttgart Open final. By virtue of her triumph, the Latvian also secured the much-coveted Porsche Macan Turbo as one of the prizes from the organizers. She proceeded to drive it in the eponymous arena during the trophy ceremony, much to the delight of the local fans.

Ostapenko enjoyed arguably the most impressive title run of her career thus far in Stuttgart this week. After enjoying smooth sailing in her opener against Dayana Yastremska, she was taken to three sets by Iga Swiatek and Emma Navarro in her next two matches. The World No. 18 showed impressive resilience to get past her higher-ranked opponents to reach the semifinals, where she routed Ekaterina Alexandrova to make it to the final of the 500-level event.

In the summit clash, Jelena Ostapenko played some of her best tennis to dismantle top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1 in one hour and 26 minutes. The 27-year-old was subsequently rewarded with a $142,610 winner's cheque and a newly minted orange-colored model of the Porsche Macan Turbo. She was jubilant as she got behind the wheel and took the sports car for a ride inside the Porsche Stadium.

Before this year's Stuttgart Open, the former World No. 5 had made the quarterfinals of the 500-level event only once in six appearances. She exited in the first round last year but has made plenty of amends by denying Sabalenka in the final of the tournament for the fourth time (2021-23, 2025).

Jelena Ostapenko improves to a respectable 12-9 win/loss record in 2025 with Stuttgart triumph

Jelena Ostapenko celebrates after winning Stuttgart Open title | Image Source: Getty

For what it's worth, Jelena Ostapenko has been inconsistent in 2025 thus far, managing to win just 12 of her 21 matches despite winning a 500-level event and finishing runner-up at a 1000-level event. The Latvian began the year by dropping four of her first five matches before enjoying resurgence at the Qatar Open in February.

Ranked 37th back then, the mercurial Ostapenko defeated defending champion Iga Swiatek en route to the final in Doha, where she was outclassed by surprise finalist Amanda Anisimova. The 2017 French Open titlist then proceeded to drop five of her next six matches leading up to this week's Stuttgart Open, where she caught fire once again to nab her ninth singles title on the WTA Tour.

