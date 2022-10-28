Watch: Taylor Fritz celebrates 25th birthday with special cake at Paris Masters

Taylor Fritz turned 25 on Friday and he celebrated his special day in style at the Paris Masters.

The World No. 10 is currently in the French capital city preparing for the upcoming Masters 1000 event. There, he was surprised with birthday wishes and a cake from the tournament organizers.

In a video shared on social media, the American can be seen sporting a big smile as he entered a room full of people wishing him on his special day. He was also welcomed with a special cake that had sparkling candles on either side.

Earlier in the day, Fritz shared a self-deprecating reaction to the official ATP account wishing him on his birthday.

"25 wtf," he tweeted, adding a bunch of party popper emoticons.

"Many times I hear people say, 'Wow, you get paid to lose? I should become a pro tennis player'" - Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz is set to compete at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Taylor Fritz reflected on his professional life in an interview with Resident magazine's 'The Style' issue. The American covered many facets of life as a professional tennis player.

According to Fritz, one of the most common misconceptions people had was that players get paid to lose matches. He said that while players go get paid even if they lose early, they, however, have to put in a lot of hard work to even make it to the main draws of big tournaments.

"I guess the other big misconception is that we get paid to lose," Taylor Fritz said. "While we do make moncy even if we don't win, we have to rank at the top of the sport to even be in the big tournaments. I can't tell you how many times I have heard people say, "'Wow, you get paid to lose? I should become a professional tennis player," Taylor Fritz said.

"I know thecy don't mean any harm. But it takes hard work and sacrifice to rank high enough to "get paid to lose" and for the record, as profes- sional athletes, none of us is in this sport wants to lose," he added.

Fritz further elaborated on the common misconceptions and said how players always have a packed schedule where they have to travel from city to city almost every week.

"I think people have a lot of misconceptions about professional tennis. The season is almost year-round, and we are playing tournaments every week. The big tournaments get the coverage, but we are not just sitting home in- between," he stated.

