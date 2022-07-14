Watch: Taylor Fritz gets increasingly more bewildered as his son quizzes him on country capitals

Taylor Fritz posted a hilarious exchange between him and his son Jordan on social media, an interaction that has since gone viral and captured the hearts of tennis fans all over.

The American captured the exchange on his phone during a casual hang-out with the five-year-old, where Jordan spontaneously proceeded to quiz his father on his knowledge of country capitals.

Fritz's son started off by asking him if he knew the capital of Costa Rica, to which the World No. 13 had to admit that he had no idea. After reminding his father that it was San José, the five-year-old moved on to Argentina, the capital of which was once again unknown to the reigning Indian Wells champion.

José Morgado @josemorgado The most lovely video I’ve seen on social media today: Taylor Fritz’s 5yo son Jordan teaches dad what’s the capital of Georgia. Not the state, the country.



US #1 player was shocked 🤣 The most lovely video I’ve seen on social media today: Taylor Fritz’s 5yo son Jordan teaches dad what’s the capital of Georgia. Not the state, the country.US #1 player was shocked 🤣 https://t.co/0ExR4aGMSa

At this point, Jordan must have presumably explained to his father that it was Buenos Aires, since the video cut off at that point and moved on to the next scenario where the father-son duo were seated in a car.

This time, all the way from the back seat, the five-year-old asked Taylor Fritz if he knew the capital of Georgia, to which he very confidently said "Atlanta." Only, Jordan was talking about the country Georgia and not the American state of the same name.

Screen grab from Fritz's Instagram story

A bewildered Fritz turned to his son and inquired about the same, asking him once again if he meant "Like the country of Georgia?" As Jordan said yes, the World No. 13 was lost for words, remarking, "Do you know that?" while making a face of total disbelief.

Screen grab from Fritz's Instagram story

The American's son answered in the positive, admitting that he knew that Tbilisi was the capital of Georgia and that he had memorized it by looking it up on the globe. The 24-year-old, meanwhile, was still not convinced that it was something anyone could know and went on to repeatedly question his son on how he could know that, especially at the age of just five.

Screen grab from Taylor Fritz's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz is scheduled to play at the Atlanta Open next

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz is scheduled to be back in action at the Atlanta Open in Georgia's capital at the end of the month (July 23-31) following his Wimbledon exploits. The World No. 13 progressed as far as the quarterfinals at SW19 before falling to 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in an extraordinary five-setter.

The American reached the semifinals at the 2021 Atlanta Open, where he lost to eventual winner John Isner in three sets. The 24-year-old has already won two titles this year, at Indian Wells and Eastbourne International.

