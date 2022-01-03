WATCH: Taylor Fritz gets a warm reception from girlfriend Morgan Riddle following his win over Felix Auger-Aliassime at ATP Cup 2022

World No. 23 Taylor Fritz registered an incredible win against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 ATP Cup on Sunday. The American's girlfriend Morgan Riddle was present in the stands during the match and gave him a warm reception as he ran straight towards her after winning the match.

Following John Isner's triumph over Braydon Schnur, Taylor Fritz increased Team USA's lead to 2-0 after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime. Despite losing the first set in a really close tie-breaker, he made an exceptional comeback and won the remaining two sets 6-4, 6-4 to seal the match.

After his victory, Fritz rushed to his girlfriend Morgan Riddle and hugged her. In the video, Riddle can be seen standing up and congratulating the World No. 23 for his terrific win.

In the post-match interview, Fritz mentioned that he "feels good" as it is his country's first win in the history of the ATP Cup.

Taylor Fritz and John Isner at the ATP Cup 2022

"We're feeling really good. When we played in 2020, we didn't win a match, so first win for Team USA at the ATP Cup. It feels good," said Fritz in the post-match interview.

Who is Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle?

Taylor Fritz is currently in a relationship with the American model and influencer, Morgan Riddle. Although Riddle hails from the United States, she has Polish origins.

Morgan Riddle is currently working as a media director at Gamers Outreach, a charity organization that works with hospitals across the United States to take care of hospitalized kids through video games.

The couple are one of the most popular pairs on the ATP tour, sharing pictures of almost every activity on Instagram. Riddle is also a celebrity on TikTok where she posts her dance and comedy routines on a regular basis.

The two seem to share a strong bond and Riddle is often spotted in the stands during Taylor Fritz's matches.

Before his relationship with Riddle began, Taylor Fritz had been married to Raquel Perdraza. The couple married in 2016 when Fritz was eighteen and have a son together. They got divorced in 2019.

Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev at the Wimbledon Championships 2021

As far as tennis is concerned, Taylor Fritz will next face Germany's Alexander Zverev at the ATP Cup on Tuesday, who will be eyeing revenge for his 2021 Indian Wells Masters defeat.

