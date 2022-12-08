Watch: Taylor Fritz's hilarious attempt at teaching his girlfriend Morgan Riddle tennis

A fan recently shared a video on social media of Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle receiving tennis lessons from the World No. 9.

The video shows him demonstrating a simple forehand while Riddle, a beginner, tries to follow through. After a few unsuccessful attempts, at the end of the video, he hilariously asks Riddle to just get the ball over the net anyhow.

"This went downhill so fast," captioned the fan who posted the video on Twitter.

sadie :) @slaylorfritz this went so downhill so fast this went so downhill so fast https://t.co/za12MnVYLV

The duo have been dating since 2020 and Riddle is often spotted in Taylor Fritz's box, supporting the American tennis ace. Being a social media influencer, she often shares videos of the couple's experiences on tour.

Through her posts, Riddle frequently shares glimpses of the world of tennis, including what the annual schedule is, how the rankings work and what it's like for her to attend tennis tournaments around the world.

Taylor Fritz excited at his first visit to Saudi Arabia for the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup

Taylor Fritz in a practice session at the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup

Taylor Fritz is currently in Saudi Arabia to compete in the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup that kicks off on December 8.

This is the 25-year-old's first outing in the Arab country and he seems excited to add a new destination to an otherwise typical annual travel plan.

“We’re always on the road, and typically, it’s the same places every year. So anytime we get to go to a new place, I’m always pretty excited," he told the press ahead of the tournament.

The Indian Wells Masters champion is one of the four players inside the top 10 who are competing at the exhibition tournament, with the others being Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Daniil Medvedev (7) and Andrey Rublev (8). He believes that competition at such a high level would give him a chance to prepare for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open.

"I think it’s going to help me prepare for the Australian Open and for the rest of the year because I can start out by playing against the best players in the world. The field is so strong, so it’s always great to surround yourself with a lot of great players,” Fritz said.

The hard-hitting American is looking forward to the crowd support at the stadium. He also hopes to belt out some big serves in the tournament.

"People should come to support because hopefully it’ll be a lot of good tennis. Hopefully they’ll be cheering for me to win. They can expect a lot of big hitting, big serving, and hopefully some nice shot-making," he said.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes