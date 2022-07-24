Watch: Taylor Fritz trains for the first time since Wimbledon loss to Rafael Nadal alongside entrepreneur David Grutman

With the American hardcourt swing not far away, American tennis star Taylor Fritz has resumed training for the first time since his disappointing quarterfinal defeat to Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon.

Fritz was seen hitting the court alongside David Grutman, an entrepreneur and one of the most influential people in the electronic dance music industry. The pair were in action in the backyard of the music mogul's home.

"Haven't hit a ball since my match with Rafa, first hit-back with Dave so it's only the highest quality," Fritz said, speaking in an Instagram video.

Despite exiting the Championships following a defeat to Nadal, Taylor Fritz found himself in the news long after. With the Spaniard withdrawing from his semifinal clash against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal injury, many wondered if Fritz should have been given a pass to the next round and allowed to compete in the semifinals.

However, the American was quick to dismiss such talk by saying that he was not looking for handouts. He stated that he doesn't deserve to be in the semifinals if he cannot beat a visibly injured Nadal in the quarterfinals.

Recapping Taylor Fritz's Wimbledon defeat to Rafael Nadal

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Taylor Fritz came into his Wimbledon quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal in high sports, having already defeated the 23-time Grand Slam champion earlier in the year en route to winning the Indian Wells.

At SW19, the 24-year-old was in control for much of the match against Nadal as the Spaniard was suffering from an abdominal injury. Nadal even requested a medical timeout, during which the two-time Wimbledon champion was urged to retire from the match by his father and sister who were in attendance in the player's box.

The Spaniard dropped the first set as Fritz came roaring back after being broken in the first game of the match. However, the Spaniard hit back by winning the second set.

The American won the third set and looked in control to wrap up the match. But the Mallorcan dug deep and showcased his incredible resilience and fighting spirit, winning the fourth set and forcing a decider.

The deciding set went to a tiebreak, which Nadal won comfortably as Fritz could only conjure up four points.

