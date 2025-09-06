WATCH: Taylor Townsend kicks back with alcohol, makes early exit from press conference after losing US Open women's doubles final

Despite losing the US Open women's doubles final, Taylor Townsend seemed in good spirits at the press conference on Friday, September 5. She entered with Honey Deuce, an alcoholic cocktail, and answered questions while sipping on it.Townsend and Katerina Siniakova lost the summit clash 4-6, 4-6 to Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match saw both teams create seven break points against each other. While the Canadian-Kiwi pair converted four times, the American-Czech duo could manage only twice.This was the third tour-level meeting between the two teams. Doubles World No.1 Townsend and No. 2 Siniakova defeated Dabrowski and Routliffe in the 2024 Wimbledon final, while losing to them in the title clash of the 2024 WTA Finals.After her defeat against Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals earlier this week in New York, Jessica Pegula posted a photo of herself with Honey Deuce. When Taylor Townsend arrived for the post-match press conference, she was carrying the same cocktail, which is made of tart lemonade, vodka, and raspberry liqueur. She left while Siniakova was still taking questions from journalists.Watch the video here:Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe won their first US Open title two years ago. However, their second victory, on Friday, seemed a little more special, given that Dabrowski is now a cancer survivor. The Canadian was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2024 and underwent surgery.Taylor Townsend reacts to Jelena Ostapenko's public apology after &quot;no education&quot; commentsOstapenko and Townsend at the 2025 US OpenAfter Jelena Ostapenko put out an apology for her behavior at the 2025 US Open, Taylor Townsend said the Latvian had learnt her lesson.Townsend beat Ostapenko 7-5, 6-1 in the second round last week. After shaking hands at the net, they engaged in a war of words, with the 2017 French Open winner accusing the American of being disrespectful. Townsend later claimed that Ostapenko said she had &quot;no class&quot; and &quot;no education.&quot;The 28-year-old Latvian copped heavy criticism from the tennis world, including Naomi Osaka and former player Rennae Stubbs. Last week, she apologized while pointing out that English was not her native language.&quot;Hi all. I wanted to apologize for some of the things I said during my second-round singles match. English is not my native language, so when I said 'education,' I was speaking only about what I believe as tennis etiquette. But I understand how the words used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court,&quot; Ostapenko wrote in her Instagram story.At a press conference after her doubles second-round win, Taylor Townsend said (via BBC):&quot;That's nice that she did that, that she apologized. That's fine. That's cool. At the end of the day, I think that it's a learning lesson for her. I really hope that from this, she can take that you can't control people and it's better just to focus on yourself.&quot;Townsend lost to Barbora Krejčíková in the Round of 16. She also played mixed doubles alongside compatriot Ben Shelton, as they were beaten by another American pair, Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison, in the quarterfinals.