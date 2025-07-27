WATCH: Taylor Townsend's son Adyn makes her crack up with his remarks after crashing American's victory speech at Citi DC Open

Taylor Townsend's women's doubles campaign at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open ended in glory as the American, partnering Zhang Shuai, won the title after a dominant victory in the final against Caroline Dolehide and Sofia Kenin. Townsend's son Adyn later adorably crashed her victory speech and the little one left his mother in splits with his remarks.On Saturday, July 26, Townsend and Zhang produced a doubles masterclass as they put Dolehide and Kenin to the sword, winning the final 6-1, 6-1. During the post-match winners' speeches, the American's son Adyn briefly took over the microphone. The four-year-old initially remained silent but after a while said:&quot;My mom had a good match... and a big dog&quot; The &quot;big dog&quot; remark made Taylor Townsend crack up, and even the crowd in attendance at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center couldn't help but laugh. Watch the moment unfold below:For Townsend, the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington has been a special tournament, not only because she won the women's doubles title alongside Zhang Shuai, but also because her glorious run in the American capital helped her become the new WTA doubles No. 1.&quot;It is a dream&quot; - Taylor Townsend on becoming doubles No. 1 courtesy her Citi DC Open heroicsTaylor Townsend in action at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open (Source: Getty)Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai's walkover win in the women's doubles semifinals in Washington against Elena Rybakina and Emma Raducanu helped the American dethrone Katerina Siniakova and become the new WTA doubles No. 1. After becoming the top-ranked women's doubles players in the world for the first time in her career, an emotional Townsend told reporters:&quot;It is a dream. It’s one of the goals that I set for myself when I actually began to think it was attainable.&quot;The 29-year-old also reflected on her professional tennis journey, during which she has often faced scrutiny and discrimination because of her body type.&quot;It was common to scrutinize body types and give a person a body archetype and what you should be and having to put people in this box. And now, throughout the years, it has evolved into shattering those boxes and basically people being able to accomplish whatever they want in their fields, however you look and whatever,&quot; she added.Taylor Townsend also had a decent singles campaign at the combined ATP and WTA 500 event in Washington. As a qualifier, the American reached the quarterfinals, where she lost to former doubles partner Leylah Fernandez.