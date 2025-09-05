WATCH: Taylor Townsend shares adorable phone conversation with son Adyn as he makes fun of her glammed-up look for World No. 1 photoshoot at US Open

Taylor Townsend shared an adorable post with her son, Adyn Aubrey, via social media. She chalked up a commendable fourth-round exit in the women's singles at the US Open last week.Townsend arrived in New York after a third-round exit in Cincinnati. She defeated Jelena Ostapenko and Mirra Andreeva in the initial few rounds, but couldn't make her mark against Barbora Krejcikova.The American celebrated her No. 1 ranking in women's doubles with a small ceremony at the US Open this year. She wore a blue gown to the event and was awarded a special trophy for her efforts.Townsend's four-year-old son, Aubrey, was pleasantly surprised after noticing his mother in glamorous attire. Here's his reaction after getting a glimpse of Townsend's look. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTownsend gave birth to her son, Adyn Aubrey Johnson, in March 2021. He is often seen courtside during her important matches on tour.Adyn was present during the American's thrilling fourth-round match in New York. Townsend spoke about their interaction and how he offered to help her on the court.&quot;I told A.J., ‘Wow, you stayed there the whole time.’ It was over three hours and he sat there. And when I was talking to my coach during [Krejcikova’s] bathroom break, he was like, ‘If you need anything, I got you, just ask me.’ ... It's nice to have that,&quot; Taylor Townsend said.Townsend also reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open in Washington. Despite a spirited performance against Leylah Fernandez, she lost to the Canadian in straight sets in Montreal.&quot;I'm exactly where I need to be&quot;- Taylor Townsend on reaching the 4R of the US Open 2025Taylor Townsend at the 2025 US Open - Day 8 - Source: GettyTaylor Townsend missed eight match-point opportunities against Barbora Krejcikova at the US Open. Despite her tough loss, she was pleased to reach the fourth round in New York.The 29-year-old reflected on her recent run and felt she was moving in the right direction on tour.“I'm exactly where I need to be. I'm playing the tennis I need to play to be inside the Top 20, Top 10, to win a Grand Slam. I have everything I need. It’s now just about: keep getting the reps, keep putting myself in these types of positions,&quot; Taylor Townsend said.The American was glad to earn the respect of her fellow competitors. She felt her peers would take her more seriously in the future.&quot;It stings, but I'm proud of myself. I don't think I've ever put on a performance like this. Even when I had gone deep in some tournaments or played well, it was always like, ‘Okay, she's just on a run,&quot; she added.&quot;I think more than anything, I gained the respect of everyone in the tennis world and put a lot of my competitors on notice [who] were like, ‘Ooh, we think she's the type of player, but…’ I really eliminated the ‘but’ and gained quite a lot of respect in the tennis world from both men and women. It feels good,&quot; she concluded.Townsend is alive in the women's doubles competition at the US Open. She is one win away from lifting the trophy alongside Katerina Siniakova.