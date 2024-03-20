WATCH: Taylor Townsend shares a heartwarming hug with 3-year-old son Adyn on court following 1R win at Miami Open 2024

World No. 72 Taylor Townsend blissfully embraced her son Adyn on the court following her first-round victory at the Miami Open 2024.

Townsend entered Miami on the back of a second-round exit at the Indian Wells. She secured a main draw berth via the qualifiers and put up a sensational performance to outclass Lucia Bronzetti in the first round 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Chalking up her third consecutive win at the event, Townsend celebrated the occasion with her 3-year-old son Adyn. She ardently picked him up from the sidelines and shared a heartwarming hug on the court.

Their interaction can be seen below:

The American gave birth to Adyn in April 2021. She made a stunning return to the sport in March 2022 and captured the ITF W100 in Charleston.

Townsend won 72% of her first serve points and rocketed four aces against Bronzetti. Things got heated up between the duo as Bronzetti claimed a body touch point during the third set, which was dismissed by the chair umpire.

The Italian lamented her disappointment on social media after their match and shared a video of the controversial incident.

"I dont know which is worse, the chair umpire or the player who denied it," Lucia Bronzetti said on her Instagram account

Lucia Bronzetti highlights an incident during her match against Taylor Townsend

Taylor Townsend will take on Elise Mertens in R2 of the Miami Open 2024

Taylor Townsend at the Miami Open

Taylor Townsend will square off against Elise Mertens in the second round of the Miami Open.

The duo have never faced each other on the main tour and hence their head-to-head is poised at 0-0. While Townsend outsmarted Bronzetti to reach the second round, Mertens received a direct entry due to her ranking points. The Belgian will be making her sixth appearance at the Miami Open this year.

Mertens has made a promising start to the season, amassing a runner-up finish at the Hobart International and a quarterfinal appearance at the Linz Open. She chalked up an impressive victory over Naomi Osaka at the Indian Wells, but couldn't make her mark against Coco Gauff in the fourth round. The 28-year-old will be determined to put up an improved performance in Miami.

Townsend, on the contrary, has won six out of her last seven matches on tour. The American will fancy her chances against Mertens and enter the second round high on confidence. The duo are scheduled to play on Thursday (March 21).