WATCH: Taylor Townsend spends time with kids at children's hospital in Austin; entertains them with coloring, playing games & more

Taylor Townsend paid a visit to a children's hospital in Austin, Texas, to spend time with the kids and bring a smile to their faces during her campaign at the 2024 ATX Open.

Townsend took some time out of her busy schedule at the ATX Open to visit the Dell Children's Hospital in Austin and took part in fun activities with pupils at the facility.

In a video shared on ATX Open's official Instagram account, the American is seen playing games, coloring, meeting with staff and spreading "positive energy" at the hospital.

"What is up, everybody? It's your girl Taylor Townsend and we are here at the Dell Children's Hospital. We're going to go meet some kids. So we're going to make some days and honestly just give everybody what they didn't know they needed, which was me at a children's hospital, coloring, playing games and the whole time. So let's go," she said in the video.

The post caught the eye of Danielle Collins and Alycia Parks, who lauded their compatriot's efforts.

"@tay_taytownsend you’re the best," Collins commented.

"@tay_taytownsend my heart!!😫 too cute," Parks wrote.

Screengrab from Instagram

Collins, Parks, and Townsend are among the seven American women competing at the 2024 ATX Open. Collins is the No. 3 seed and notched a win over qualifier Olivia Gadecki in her opening-round match. She will face fellow American Katie Volynets in the next round.

Townsend was successful in her first-round match as well, defeating wildcard Fernanda Contreras Gomez 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Meanwhile, Parks' stay in the WTA 250 tournament was short as she lost 6-2, 6-3 to Emiliana Arango of Colombia in the opening round.

Taylor Townsend won her first doubles title of the season at Adelaide International

Taylor Townsend and Beatriz Haddad Maia

Taylor Townsend is a doubles specialist and currently World No. 9 in doubles ranking. She has reached two doubles Grand Slam finals in her career so far and picked up her biggest title at the WTA 1000 Western & Southern Open in 2023.

The 27-year-old has tasted early success on the 2024 WTA Tour, winning the doubles title at the WTA 500 Adelaide International in January. The American partnered up with Beatriz Haddad Maia and did not drop a set en route to the title. As the No. 3 seed, they bettered the French duo of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the title contest in Adelaide.

Unfortunately, Townsend and Haddad Maia could not keep up their good form at the Australian Open and lost to Cristina Bucsa and Alexandra Panova in the second round.