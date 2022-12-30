WATCH: Team Brazil pay tribute to soccer legend Pele after his passing as Beatriz Haddad Maia and co. walk onto court at United Cup

The Brazilian team at the ongoing United Cup paid special tribute to their country's greatest-ever soccer player and one of the soccer GOATs, Pele, who passed away on Thursday. The soccer legend's legacy was celebrated as Team Brazil, led by World No. 15 Beatriz Haddad Maia, walked out onto Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane.

Pele, 82, had a long battle with cancer and breathed his last in a hospital back home. Many greats in the world of sports, including Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean King, remembered and paid tribute to the Brazilian legend, known as 'The King' of soccer.

His country's tennis team, featuring their top-ranked women's and men's players Haddad Maia and Thiago Monteiro, respectively, led the United Cup tribute ahead of their tie against Italy on Friday as the Brazilian national anthem played out.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Team Brazil walks onto court as the Paying respect to one of the greatest.Team Brazil walks onto court as the #UnitedCup pays tribute to Pele Paying respect to one of the greatest. 🇧🇷 Team Brazil walks onto court as the #UnitedCup pays tribute to Pele ❤️ https://t.co/AyBDVrOUhA

Earlier, Nadal took to social media to express admiration for and mourn the loss of Pele. The Spaniard said that while he did not have the chance to watch Pele during his playing days, he has always heard high praises of his greatness.

"A sad day for the world of football, for the world of sports. His legacy will always be with us. I didn't watch him play, I wasn't that lucky, but I was always taught and told that he was the King of football," he wrote.

Billie Jean King also paid her respects to Pele, who she called the "true ambassador of the beautiful game."

"Pelé, who won a record 3 World Cups, & was a true ambassador of the beautiful game has died. Much of sports is entertainment for fans & Pele's athleticism & skill made him globally known. I had the honor of spending time w/him. He was joyful & had that something special," she tweeted.

"My condolences to his friends and family. May he rest in peace," she added.

Billie Jean King @BillieJeanKing



Much of sports is entertainment for fans & Pele's athleticism & skill made him globally known.



I had the honor of spending time w/him. He was joyful & had that something special. ESPN FC @ESPNFC Brazil legend Pelé has died at the age of 82.



The original GOAT. A trailblazer. One of the finest players to ever lace up.



He will be missed by millions. Brazil legend Pelé has died at the age of 82.The original GOAT. A trailblazer. One of the finest players to ever lace up.He will be missed by millions. https://t.co/sZiiLLmCYF Pelé, who won a record 3 World Cups, & was a true ambassador of the beautiful game has died.Much of sports is entertainment for fans & Pele's athleticism & skill made him globally known.I had the honor of spending time w/him. He was joyful & had that something special. twitter.com/espnfc/status/… Pelé, who won a record 3 World Cups, & was a true ambassador of the beautiful game has died. Much of sports is entertainment for fans & Pele's athleticism & skill made him globally known. I had the honor of spending time w/him. He was joyful & had that something special. twitter.com/espnfc/status/…

Billie Jean King @BillieJeanKing My condolences to his friends and family. May he rest in peace. My condolences to his friends and family. May he rest in peace.

Beatriz Haddad Maia gives Brazil strong start at United Cup 2023

Beatriz Haddad Maia in action at the 2023 United Cup in Brisbane.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, who entered the 2023 season on the back of a brilliant 2022 campaign, got Team Brazil off to an ideal start at the 2023 United Cup on Thursday, beating Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-0. Haddad Maia won two singles and four doubles titles in 2022, winning 84 of her 124 matches all season.

Despite Haddad Maia's superb start, Brazil lost the tie against Italy on Friday, who fought back through their leading ATP stars Lorenzo Musetii and Matteo Berrettini. Musetti beat Felipe Meligeni Alves 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday before Berrettini defeated World No. 71 and Brazil's top-ranked ATP star Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 7-6(7).

Lucia Bronzetti then gave Italy an unassailable 3-1 lead ahead of the final doubles match with a 6-0 6-2 win against Brazil's Laura Pigossi. Brazil next face the Norwegian team led by Casper Ruud on Saturday and Sunday and will need to win the tie to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes