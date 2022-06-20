Watch: Television presenter Sue Barker gets emotional after Matteo Berrettini wishes her well on her impending retirement

Matteo Berrettini raced to his second consecutive title of the season, defeating Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-4 in the final of the Queen's Club Championships on Sunday, June 19. The Italian didn't just stop there and went on to make television presenter Sue Barker's day.

Barker, who has covered tennis for the BBC since 1993, will be bidding her farewell to the tennis world after this year's Wimbledon Championships, bringing an end to a wonderful career that has lasted 30 years.

The Brit, also a former WTA player with 15 titles on the tour, including a French Open to her name, conducted the World No. 10's on-court interview after his victory as well, where she received a heartfelt note of thanks from Berrettini.

As Barker geared up to talk about his display on the day, the 26-year-old interrupted her to wish her all the best for her future and congratulated her on her career so far.

"I just want to say, congrats for your career. I heard it is going to be your last Wimbledon. So good luck for the rest of your beautiful life, and congrats," Berrettini said.

Barker, who did not expect such a response from the young Italian, immediately thanked him. Later, the 66-year-old confessed to the camera that she was welling up, making for a very emotional viewing for the fans.

"I appreciate that. Thank you very, very much indeed. I'm welling up now," Barker said.

"The last I would have expected was to win 2 tournaments in a row after 3 months out" - Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini was proud to join the ranks of multiple-time champions in Queen's Club history

Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini weighed in on his triumph during the presentation ceremony, remarking that he himself was unable to fathom how successful his return to action has been. After missing the entirety of the clay swing, the World No. 10 has bounced back with consecutive titles on grass -- at the Stuttgart Open and the Queen's Club Championships.

"They are really too many emotions," Matteo Berrettini said. "The last thing I would have expected was to win two tournaments in a row after an operation on my right hand and three months out."

Having successfully defended his title at the tournament, the Italian was proud to join the ranks of previous legends who have won the ATP 500 event multiple times in the past.

"Every time I walk in these hallways, I get lost, it's really tricky. Then I see all these names, all the champions of the past and the present and now knowing that it is going to be me twice on the same wall, it gives me goosebumps," said Berrettini. "I am really happy with what I have done and thank you guys for the support."

The cherry on top of Matteo Berrettini's win was the fact that his father had shown up to watch him in action. The 26-year-old revealed that he had requested his dad to attend the match even if it meant watching him lose. Berrettini was sure his father would enjoy the memory of seeing his son play, regardless of the result.

"Yesterday, after the semis, [my dad] texted me if he should come or not and I was like, 'Of course you have to come.' Either way, it would have been a nice memory, so why not?" Berrettini said.

