Tennis great Mansour Bahrami had yet another entertaining session during the 2024 French Open. What made it even more memorable was that he was carrying his adorable granddaughter while playing on the court.

Mansour Bahrami, a former Iranian professional tennis player, is known for his charming and lively personality. Bahrami, known for his trick shots, sense of humor, and showmanship, has become a fan favorite at exhibition matches and senior tours. He never won a Major title, but his distinctive contributions to the sport made him a beloved figure among tennis fans throughout the world.

The 68-year-old tennis icon was recently seen on the court spending some tender moments with his granddaughter. Bahrami was seen holding his little grandchild while competing on the court during the 2024 French Open. The scene depicted the Iranian's strong bond with the child. And not to forget, that his agility was still noticeable on the court.

Trending

The Iranian straightaway went towards the stand and held the little one in his lap, bringing her towards the court. He then held her and played simultaneously while also performing a trick shot all of a sudden, which landed out of the court. Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Mansour Bahrami's biopic is in the works and could be released any time after the French Open

2018 World Tennis Challenge - Day 2

Mansour Bahrami's biopic is now in production, and renowned actor Amir Jadidi will play the lead role in the movie. Jadidi was also recognized internationally for his portrayal in Asghar Farhadi's film "A Hero." Additionally, the film won the Grand Prix at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

The film will be directed by French filmmaker Romuald Boulanger. Further, it was claimed that France TV Distribution had bought the sales rights of the film. The film will share the hardships faced by the 68-year-old throughout his life especially when he migrated to France during the Iranian revolution, to play the sport professionally.

Mansour Bahrami expressed his pride about the upcoming biopic based on his life, noting that many people have told him that his story belongs on the screen. The 68-year-old praised the collaboration with France TV Distribution and other production houses and also conveyed joy for Boulanger.

“Many people have told me over the years that my story is made for the screen but in fact it’s very humbling to think there will be a feature film of my life. I could not be prouder of the team we have with France tv distribution, R-Lines Productions, and Unconditional Pictures and I’m so happy that Romuald Boulanger will be directing the film. Not only is he an exciting director but he is such a lovely guy," Bahrami told Deadline.

Bahrami further praised Amir Jadidi and called him an exceptional actor. He also highlighted why Jadidi being a semi-professional tennis player was a perfect fit for the film.

“Amir Jadidi is also an exceptional Actor. He really does transform. The fact he is a semi-pro tennis player is one of those great strokes of luck. Thank you to Dawn McDaniel for writing a beautiful script we all believe in. If my story can inspire people and make them smile, then I will be a very happy man,” he added.

Amir Jadidi was also a professional tennis player who reached a career-high ITF doubles ranking of 509.