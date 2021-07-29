Watch: Trailer of "King Richard", the Will Smith starrer based on the life of Venus and Serena Williams' father

Warner Bros. recently released a trailer for "King Richard", the movie based on the father of Grand Slam champions Venus Williams and Serena Williams. The movie is scheduled to release on November 19.

The film stars Hollywood legend Will Smith in the role of Richard Williams, Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene Price, the mother of the Williams sisters, Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams, and Demi Singleton as Serena Williams.

The movie, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin, was originally scheduled to be released in November 2020. However, it was pushed back by a year and will be available in theaters and on HBO Max from November 19.

The film chronicles the early years of the Williams sisters and how Richard Williams, a self-taught tennis coach, turned his daughters into world-class champions.

The sisters have combined to win 30 Grand Slam singles titles and also partnered with each other to win 14 Major titles in doubles.

Serena Williams is congratulated by her sister and opponent Venus Williams following their ladies' singles third round match on Day 5 of the 2018 US Open in New York City

More than two decades after they made their respective debuts on the WTA Tour, both Venus and Serena Williams are still going strong.

39-year-old Serena is still ranked inside the top 20 in the world rankings. Since returning to action following the birth of her first child in 2018, Serena has reached the finals of four Grand Slam events.

The American currently holds the record for most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era with 23, but is targeting Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Majors.

Meanwhile, 41-year-old Venus Williams recently dropped out of the top 100, but she has given no indication that she intends to hang up her racquet any time soon,

Both Venus and Serena are expected to compete at next month's US Open where the younger American will once again launch her bid for a 24th Grand Slam crown.

Edited by Arvind Sriram