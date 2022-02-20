Watch: Throwback ad featuring Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo playing a half-tennis, half-soccer match 

Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo are often listed amongst the greatest athletes in their respective sports and the duo command huge followings across the globe.

Another thing the duo have in common is their sponsor Nike. In a 2012 commercial for the sporting giant's Mercurial football boots, the brand decided to pit Ronaldo against Nadal on a tennis court. The only catch being that the former had no racket, instead showcasing his soccer skills and incredible dexterity to fend off the Spaniard's ball stricking.

Nigel D'Souza @Nigel__DSouza



A face off where they play a half-tennis and a half-soccer match! Don’t miss this old Nike ad feat Rafael Nadal and Cristiano RonaldoA face off where they play a half-tennis and a half-soccer match! Don’t miss this old Nike ad feat Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo 🔥A face off where they play a half-tennis and a half-soccer match! 👏 https://t.co/Io356NLQ20

The one-and-a-half minute commercial made its way to Twitter recently, with CNBC TV 18's Nigel D'Souza uploading the full video on his official handle. The masterfully edited commercial took fans back to a whole different era and was an instant hit. It has been viewed over 10,000 times since making its way onto Twitter.

"Don’t miss this old Nike ad feat Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo. A face off where they play a half-tennis and a half-soccer match!" the Twitter post read.

The commercial, which was released ahead of the 2012 Wimbledon Championships, fittingly features a grass court. However, it was both Nadal and Ronaldo's impressive athletic skills that stole the show.

The commercial even features Nadal showing off his soccer skills, with Ronaldo looking on appreciatively from the other end of the court.

Rafael Nadal to return to action at the 2022 Mexican Open

Nadal with the Telcel ATP Mexican Open 2020 trophy

Rafael Nadal is set to make a return to tennis after lifting a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month. The Spaniard will be leading the field at the 2022 Mexican Open, alongside the tournament's top seed Daniil Medevedev and the defending champion Alexander Zverev.

Nadal is a former Acapulco champion, having lifted the trophy back in 2020. The Spaniard beat Taylor Fritz in the final on that occasion but did not return to defend his crown in 2021.

The 29th edition of the Mexican Open kicks off at the Hotel Princess Mundo Imperial in Acapulco on Monday. The draw for the tournament is yet to be released; Nadal is the fourth seed this year and could face either Medvedev or Zverev in the semifinals.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala