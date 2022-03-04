Watch: Throwback to when Rafael Nadal produced sensational defense against Bryan brothers at 2016 Indian Wells Masters

Rafael Nadal is one of the greatest singles players of all time but he has had his moments in doubles as well.

The Spaniard has an illustrious singles CV and currently holds the record for the most Grand Slam titles (21). But he has a far more modest resume in doubles, having won just 11 titles. He did, however, manage to win Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Games, partnering Marc Lopez. They beat the Romanian pair of Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau in the final.

Earlier that year, Nadal partnered with compatriot and former top-10 player Fernando Verdasco at the Indian Wells Masters. The pair were up against one of the greatest doubles teams in history, the Bryan brothers.

Hombre Nadal 2️⃣1️⃣🏆 @HombreNadal Remember when Rafael Nadal turned into a Human Wall and even the Bryan Brothers couldn't get past him? Remember when Rafael Nadal turned into a Human Wall and even the Bryan Brothers couldn't get past him? https://t.co/zgcIQzAMXW

Nadal and Verdasco took the opening set 6-3 and looked to be on course for an upset as they went 4-3 up in the second set. In the eighth game of the set, Nadal produced moments of sheer brilliance to cope with the intensity of the Bryan brothers.

The brothers peppered Nadal with everything they had but the Spaniard held firm, refusing to concede an inch. He even made what seemed like an impossible return before Fernando Verdasco sealed the point with a strong forehand winner.

The Bryan brothers would eventually go on to win the match 3-6, 7-5, [10-8] but Nadal won the hearts of the crowd that day through his spectacular defensive display.

Nadal reached the semifinals in singles before losing to top seed and eventual champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Rafael Nadal has a perfect record this season

Rafael Nadal has been in sensational form in 2022

Rafael Nadal has had an incredible start to the 2022 season. The Spaniard started the year by winning the Melbourne Summer Set without dropping a set. He then reached his sixth Australian Open final, where he took on Daniil Medvedev. Nadal bounced back from two sets down to beat the Russian and claim a record 21st Grand Slam title.

The 35-year-old defeated Medvedev for the second time this year to reach the final of the Mexican Open, where he beat Cameron Norrie to win the 91st title of his glittering career. As a result, Nadal improved to 15-0 this season and moved up to No. 4 in the ATP rankings. He has won 11 finals in a row and a record-breaking 30 titles without dropping a set.

Nadal will next be seen in action at the Indian Wells Masters, where he will be among the favorites to win the title given his recent form. The Spaniard has won the Masters 1000 competition thrice, with his last title coming in 2013.

