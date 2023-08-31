Watch: Tommy Paul specially offers his shirt & hugs enthusiastic young fan who cheered for him during epic five-set comeback at US Open

Tommy Paul recently handed out a memento and embraced an enthusiastic young fan who cheered the American during his epic five-set showdown at the 2023 US Open.

Paul locked horns with Roman Safiullin in the second round of the US Open. Despite falling two sets behind the Russian, the No. 14 seed kept his composure and rallied his way back to triumph in a thriller five-set, 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

During the hard-hitting contest, a young fan exuberantly cheered for Paul from the stands. He revved up the player as he closely monitored the latter stage comeback in the hardcourt Major.

To appreciate the young fans' passionate cheering, Tommy Paul passed upon his New Balance t-shirt and gave a warm hug to the youngster after he fought his way back to claim victory.

In a tweet, the American was seen running to the stands to greet the young fan which left a joyous expression on his face.

"Tommy Paul dishing out souvenirs after his big comeback!"

Another tweet highlighted a glimpse of the young admirer zealously rooting for World No. 14.

The player has enjoyed a decent run in the season's hardcourt swing. He secured a quarterfinal spot in the 2023 Los Cabos Open, where he suffered defeat at the hands of Alex de Minaur.

At the Canadian Open, Paul upset World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the event's quarterfinal, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, before bowing out to Jannik Sinner on his way to claim his maiden ATP Masters 1000 trophy.

However, Alcaraz later exacted revenge on Paul during their round of 16 encounter at the Cincinnati Masters.

Tommy Paul will square off against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the 3R of the US Open

Tommy Paul at the 2023 US Open

Tommy Paul is scheduled to take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the US Open.

He surfed past Stefano Travaglia's challenge in the hardcourt Major's opener, 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 and collected a hard-fought victory during his second-round contest with Roman Safiullin.

Meanwhile, Davidovich Fokina hasn't dropped a set during his US Open campaign. The Spaniard pocketed a straight-set victory in his opening round and second round with Marcos Giron and Juan Manuel Cerundolo, respectively.

Paul-Fokina have previously clashed two times in the ATP Tour, with the American leading their h2h with a 2-0 score.

His most recent victory over the World No. 21 came at the 2023 Miami Open's round of 32 where he downed the latter with a 6-3, 7-5 score.