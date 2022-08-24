Watch: Trailer for a movie revolving around tennis with  executive producer Venus Williams

American tennis star Venus Williams has teamed up with world-renowned film producer Laurie Pozmantier to produce a new film called Game Set Love that is due to be aired on the 27th of August.

The movie is based on a former professional tennis player, played by Davida Williams, who unwillingly coaches her friend, played by Richard Harmon, so that they can participate in a mixed doubles tournament.

With tennis being the main focus of the film, it'll be interesting to see the contributions that the tennis star can make. Venus was also a producer along with her sister Serena Williams for the film King Richard, which is based on their father Richard Williams.

Hallmark Channel @hallmarkchannel ). From executive producers Venus Williams and Laurie Pozmantier, watch This tennis match is serving love (in a good way). From executive producers Venus Williams and Laurie Pozmantier, watch #GameSetLove starring @RichardSHarmon and @DavidaBWilliams on Saturday, August 27 at 8/7c. This tennis match is serving love (in a good way 😉). From executive producers Venus Williams and Laurie Pozmantier, watch #GameSetLove starring @RichardSHarmon and @DavidaBWilliams on Saturday, August 27 at 8/7c. 🎾 https://t.co/SxtSdgkojm

Although the five-time Wimbledon champion is still playing professional tennis, the upcoming movie is not the first time she has been involved in ventures outside the tennis court. The 42-year-old started her own fashion sportswear brand in 2007 called EleVen, which was followed by becoming a minority owner of NFL team Miami Dolphins in 2009.

Tennis fans are waiting in anticipation for the athlete's new venture as her co-produced film will air on the Hallmark Channel this Saturday.

Venus Williams set to make her 23rd US Open appearance after receiving wild card entry

Venus Williams at the Citi Open

Tennis star Venus Williams has managed to secure a wild card entry into the 2022 US Open where she will be competing in the tournament for the 23rd time in her illustrious career. The American has won her home-country competition twice, having won it back-to-back in the years 2000 and 2001. It is also worth mentioning that she won Wimbledon back-to-back in those same years as well.

Despite her impressive record, Williams has struggled to find her form as she enters the latter stage of her career where she suffered second round defeats in her last two tournaments. The 42-year-old lost 6-2, 6-3 to Jil Teichman at the Canadian Open, which was then followed by a 7-5, 6-1 defeat to Karolina Pliskova at the Cincinnati Masters earlier this month.

However, Williams will be approaching this year's US Open with some additional motivation as this could potentially be her sister Serena's last tournament following the announcement of her retirement earlier this month.

Regardless of her struggle for form, the seven-time singles grand slam winner will hope to have a good run at the US Open this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan