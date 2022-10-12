Watch: Unexpectedly loud line call startles fan, leaves Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in splits against Andy Murray at Gijon Open

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's opener in front of his home fans at the Gijon Open did not go the way he wanted, as the Spaniard crashed out against Andy Murray in straight sets. Seeded sixth, the 23-year-old succumbed to a 5-7, 2-6 loss, but not before having his fair share of fun on court.

After losing the first set in a tight finish, Davidovich Fokina was staring at defeat at 1-5 in the second and with Murray serving for the set. Thankfully, he held his nerves to get one break back and proceeded to serve out for a shot at staying in the match. His first serve landed well within the margins, only to be mistakenly called 'out' by the line umpire.

However, the umpire quickly corrected his call, at the same time as when the chair umpire also overruled the call. The chair umpire's announcement turned out to be unexpectedly loud on the speakers at the arena, startling at least one fan, who was caught on camera clutching her chest at the sudden noise.

Other fans at the stadium were also amused by the unusual incident, as was the chair umpire himself, all of whom shared a quick chuckle. Davidovich Fokina too, despite being on the verge of crashing out in the very first round, saw the light-heartedness in the moment, as he tried his best to avoid bursting into laughter.

Andy Murray went on to break the Spaniard's serve in that very game, wrapping up the contest and booking his spot in the second round with majestic ease.

Andy Murray takes on Pedro Cachin or Alexey Vatutin up next, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina moves on to Naples

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Following his victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Andy Murray will take on either Pedro Cachin or Alexey Vatutin in the second round of the 2022 Gijon Open. The Brit has taken on neither player previously and will be hoping to book his spot in the quarterfinals either way.

The Spaniard, meanwhile, will ply his trade in the Tennis Napoli Cup in Naples up next, where he is the fifth seed at the moment. The tournament is headlined by Andrey Rublev and Pablo Carreno Busta as the top two seeds, while Roberto Bautista Agut and Lorenzo Musetti round out the top four seeds.

Also playing in the event are Miomir Kecmanovic, Sebastian Baez and Brandon Nakashima, as the line-up has been considerably depleted due to two other ATP 250 competitions taking place at the same time.

