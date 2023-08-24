WATCH: Venus Williams checks in at US Open 2023 to mark her 24th appearance in New York

Two-time winner Venus Williams has checked in at the 2023 US Open for her 24th appearance at her home Grand Slam.

Williams reached her first Major final in her debut appearance at the US Open, in the 1997 edition, when she was still a teenager. In the summit clash, the American was overpowered by top seed Martina Hingis, 6-0, 6-4.

The former World No. 1 fell short of lifting her home Slam in the following two years as she lost in the semifinals of both the 1998 and 1999 editions -- to Lindsay Davenport and Martina Hingis respectively. In the 2000 edition, Williams ultimately collected her maiden US Open title with a victory over Davenport in the final, 6-4, 7-5.

The American tennis star defended her title after she triumphed over her younger sister Serena Williams in the final of the 2001 event, 6-3, 6-4. However, her quest for a third consecutive title in New York was thwarted by the previous year's runner-up, her younger sibling Serena, in the final in 2002.

Since then, the 43-year-old has secured a semifinal spot in the US Open on three occasions, 2007, 2010, and 2017. The veteran is now set to mark another appearance in the final Slam of the season.

Venus Williams' arrival at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday was shared on social media by the US Open's official handles, adding in the caption:

"Venus is here. The 7x Grand Slam singles winner is set to make her 24th #USOpen appearance."

Expand Tweet

The seven-time Grand Slam champion is one of eight WTA players who have received a wildcard entry for the 2023 edition of the tournament. Main draw action at the New York Major is scheduled to commence on Monday (August 28).

"My biggest mistake was hoping Martina Hingis would somehow give me the win" - Venus Williams on the 'worst loss of her career' at US Open 1999

Venus Williams lost to Martina Hingis in the 1999 US Open semifinal

In a recent video she posted on YouTube, Venus Williams reflected on her 1999 US Open semifinal defeat to Martina Hingis.

The American star referred to her loss to Hingis as "the worst of her career." Williams went on to admit that she couldn't capitalize on the crucial moments of the match because she was overwhelmed by the enormity of the situation, saying:

"My biggest mistake in this match was hoping that Martina would miss and that somehow, she would give me the win. And what's the right thing to do? You gotta go for it, you gotta take it," Venus Williams said.

"When you do go for it and take it, if you're going for it the right way, you get it because you deserve it. So, unfortunately for me, she deserved it more, she was willing to go for it more than I was, and she took the win," she added.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"