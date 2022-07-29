Watch: Venus Williams lands in Washington ahead of singles comeback at Citi Open

Venus Williams has arrived at the Citi Open in Washington DC for her much-awaited return to singles action in nearly a year.

A leg injury forced Williams to remain on the sidelines since her defeat to Su-Wei Hsieh in the Round of 32 in Chicago last year. She returned to action at Wimbledon this season, where she played mixed doubles with Jamie Murray. Currently unranked, the seven-time Major singles champion is now set to play her first singles match in Washington DC, entering as a wildcard.

The Citi Open tweeted a video of Williams arriving for practice ahead of her first singles match on July 30. Here's the tweet with the video, which the Citi Open captioned:

"Good morning Venus Williams. Welcome to DC."

Later, the tournament posted another video where Williams was seen hitting the practice courts ahead of her competitive singles return and Citi Open debut. The tweet was captioned:

"Preparations for a return to singles action and a Citi Open debut are underway for 7-time Slam champion Venus Williams!"

Interestingly, the Citi Open has returned to the tour after a three-year hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am excited to be playing the Citi Open for the first time" - Venus Williams

Williams is set to play her first singles match in almost a year.

Venus Williams is understandably excited to make her singles return in the national capital, making her Citi Open debut in the process.

Ahead of her debut at Rock Creek Park, the 42-year-old said that she loves DC and that her return to the city is akin to a homecoming.

“I am excited to be playing the Citi Open for the first time this summer,” said Williams. “I love Washington, DC, and returning to the nation’s capital to play in front of a community that has supported me so strongly feels like a homecoming. I am looking forward to being back on the courts and competing in DC soon.”

The Citi Open is also thrilled to welcome Williams to the tournament.

“We are thrilled to welcome Venus to the 2022 Citi Open and Washington, DC, and to give our fans a chance to cheer for one of the greatest athletes of all time in person,” said Citi Open Chairman Mark Ein."

Williams will have her task cut out, though, in a field led by top seed Iga Swiatek and former World No. 1s Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka. Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu and 2021 finalist Leylah Fernandes also headline a stacked draw.

