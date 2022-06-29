Watch: Venus Williams making a young fan's day at Wimbledon

Venus Williams was in attendance at Wimbledon on Tuesday, watching her sister Serena Williams take on Harmony Tan in the first round on Centre Court. Seated in the player's box, Venus Williams obliged the wishes of a young fan who approached the seven-time Slam champion, asking for an autograph.

The 42-year-old signed the youngster's t-shirt before going on to pose with her for a photograph.

The video of the incident was captured and posted by Wimbledon's official handle on Twitter. The 12-second-long clip has now been viewed 135,000 times and counting.

On a less positive note, Venus had to watch sister Serena face defeat to Tan despite being a couple of points away from victory at one point. Tan beat the seven-time Wimbledon champion 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) to register the biggest win of her career, and that too, on her Wimbledon main-draw debut.

Even though the younger Williams ended up on the losing side, she enjoyed the overall experience on the jam-packed Centre Court. Sharing her thoughts on social media, Williams termed the match "insane and intense."

"That was insane and intense. Not the result I came for, but my goodness I enjoyed that. I hope you did as well. Onward and up," Williams wrote.

Venus Williams reacted to Serena's Instagram post. She called herself the "biggest fan" of the latter and dubbed her sister the "eternal champ."

"Biggest fan! Proud beyond. Eternal champ. No words," Venus wrote.

Venus Williams to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon

Venus Williams, who had previously stated that she would not be playing tennis at Wimbledon this year, has made a dramatic U-turn by signaling her intent to participate in the mixed doubles event.

The 42-year-old will team up with Andy Murray's older brother and doubles specialist, Jamie Murray. The duo received a wildcard into the mixed doubles main draw after the pair requested for one from Wimbledon organizers.

The older Williams is a former mixed doubles runner-up at Wimbledon, having lost in the 2006 championship match.

The 42-year-old is a 16-time Slam champion in doubles, winning 14 of those Majors in the women's doubles category. The older Williams sister has claimed the Wimbledon women's doubles title on a whopping six occasions, each triumph coming alongside with Serena. Their last title at SW19 as a doubles team came in 2016.

