WATCH: Venus Williams pays a visit to the place she and Serena Williams started playing tennis in Compton, California

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams recently paid a visit to Compton Park, now known as East Rancho Dominguez Park in California, where she and her sister Serena Williams started playing tennis. The two were introduced to the sport by their father, Richard Williams, at the age of four and five respectively.

Venus Williams posted a video on her YouTube channel on Friday in which she could be seen revisiting her her first tennis academy alongside her elder sister, Isha Price. The two explored the courts of Compton park, and Venus became quite emotional while reminiscing about all her memories of her childhood in the very place where the two were sitting on a bench.

"This is the first time I have come to the court where I grew up in years and it was definitely emotional. I have been back here before with groups of people but this time alone, definitely made me think... I mean you can always come back home but the feeling is, it's intense. This is where the swinging started," said Venus in the video.

Venus and Serena Williams' played most of the tennis during their childhood at Compton Park before moving to Rick Macci's Delray Beach Tennis Academy in Florida in 1991. The two last visited the place together in 2016 when Compton Park's management felicitated them by dedicating two tennis courts in their honor.

Other than her visit to Compton Park, Venus also showed the viewers her small house, where she along with her parents and four other sisters used to live. The seven-time Grand Slam winner also visited her elementary school, Mark Twain Elementary School, and interacted with the students there.

Venus Williams has not played professional tennis since August 2021

Venus Williams at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

Williams was last seen on court at the Chicago Women's Open, which took place in August 2021. The 41-year-old suffered a first-round exit at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei.

José Morgado @josemorgado Venus Wiliams, now ranked #147, out in Chicago R1 to Su-Wei Hsieh, 6-2, 6-3.



That was her first match since Wimbledon and she is now 3-9 in 2021.



Vee playing the US Open next week with a wild card. Venus Wiliams, now ranked #147, out in Chicago R1 to Su-Wei Hsieh, 6-2, 6-3.That was her first match since Wimbledon and she is now 3-9 in 2021.Vee playing the US Open next week with a wild card.

The American then suffered a leg injury which ruled her out for the rest of the 2021 season. Interestingly, she won just one match in the singles category last year despite featuring in seven tournaments.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Venus Williams withdraws from the US Open because of a leg injury



This will be the first Grand Slam event in the main singles draw without Venus, Serena Williams, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal since 1997 Venus Williams withdraws from the US Open because of a leg injuryThis will be the first Grand Slam event in the main singles draw without Venus, Serena Williams, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal since 1997 https://t.co/hLbPZtEKm4

Currently ranked at the 466th place in the WTA rankings, Williams' return date to the tour is uncertain right now.

