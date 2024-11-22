WATCH: Venus Williams turns heads in stunning white outfit at the beach, shows off her dance moves

Venus Williams recently captured a lot of attention after donning a stunning white-colored dress while dancing on the beach. The American tennis star has played in only two tournaments this year, the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open.

The 44-year-old recently showed off her dance skills on social media. She shared a video on Instagram where she was seen grooving on the beach while wearing a white mesh shirt and grey shorts with white sneakers. The caption read:

"Bringing the beach vibes☀️✨ #DancingWithVenus"

This is not the first time Williams has turned heads with her attire. She also grabbed the spotlight during the Paris Fashion Week in October 2024, where she wore a yellow-colored flare dress and shared her pictures on her Instagram story, where she wrote:

"Just being extra... again. The dress just gave me vibes!"

Following this, she shared another selfie where she called Paris a happy place. She also jested about the city's traffic as she wrote:

"Paris, my happy place, but then the traffic starts, and I remember how beautiful and slow Jupiter is.."

Williams has also voiced her love for the city multiple times on her social media handles. Her sister, Serena Williams, is also a fashion icon and has donned eye-catching dresses on various occasions.

Venus Williams opens up on retirement

In a recent interview with The Irish News, Venus Williams opened up about her retirement plans from tennis. Although the player hasn't been involved in the sport recently, citing her injuries and age, she revealed that she is not retiring anytime soon and will play whichever match she wants to.

"I’m not done with the racket yet. At this point, it’s about picking and choosing places I want to be. Last year I really wanted to play in Miami—home—because I hadn’t played there in like five years," Venus Williams said.

"It’s nice to be in a place where I can pick and choose, but my game is always at a high level. Even if I’m not on tour, I always keep my game quite high," she added.

Venus Williams embarked on her competitive journey earlier this year with the Indian Wells, where she experienced an early finish in the very first round against Nao Hibino. The latter got the better of the American with a score of 2-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Following this, Williams competed in the Miami Open in March 2024, where she faced the same fate as in the Indian Wells and fell short of making it past the first stage. Russian Diana Shnaider bested her in a one-sided game with a score of 6-3, 6-3.

