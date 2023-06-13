Watch: Venus Williams walks out to raucous reception on return to action at Libema Open

Venus Williams has returned to the WTA Tour after nearly six months and was recently witnessed making a comeback on the grass courts of the 2023 Libema Open. The American tennis star has faced a long spell on the sidelines and hasn't had a pleasant journey this season. Williams was forced to recuse herself from the tour after picking up a hamstring injury during her performance in the 2023 Auckland Classic.

Williams' overwhelming injury further hampered her appearance at the 2023 Australian Open. The two-time Melbourne Slam finalist was forced to withdraw from the championship despite being granted a wildcard entry.

Ever since her unfortunate injury, the 42-year-old has been constantly in and out of rehab, and fans have been praying for her quick recovery. Fortunately, their prayers have been answered, as most recently Williams resumed her journey from her long layoff and blessed the WTA circuit with her comeback to the season's first grass-court tournament.

The 2023 Libema Open is the introductory event that begins the grass-court session of the season and ultimately leads to the prestigious Wimbledon Championship. The WTA 250 event's objective is for players to build up their confidence before they try their luck in the third Grand Slam of the tour.

The 7-time Grand Slam champion's appearance in the Netherlands has undoubtedly elevated the enthusiasm of fans. The American was greeted with heaps of cheering and hooting from the tournament's crowd.

Venus Williams is delighted to watch Milos Raonic's comeback

Venus Williams has recently expressed her relish for Canadian Milos Raonic's comeback to the ATP Tour.

Raonic, unfortunately, stumbled upon a nasty Achilles tendon injury in July 2021 and has since been pushed to the sidelines for over two years. Luckily, the Canadian found his way back and has now resumed his professional tennis journey at the 2023 Libema Open.

The former World No. 3 has had a strong start in the tournament after he ousted Miomir Kecmanovic without facing much resistance and concluded the match with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4. Raonic has advanced to the event's second round, where he awaits his clash against Australian Jordan Thompson.

Witnessing his thrilling first-round encounter, Williams later took to social media to share her admiration for the Canadian.

