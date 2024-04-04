WATCH: Victoria Azarenka joined by son Leo in adorable post-match interview after Charleston Open 2R win

Victoria Azarenka's son Leo recently made an appearance in his mother's post-match interview after her second-round win in Charleston Open.

The Belarusian entered the WTA 500 event at the back of an impressive couple of weeks in Miami where she reached the semifinals before losing a three-setter against eventual runner-up Elena Rybakina.

Azarenka kicked off her clay-court swing against Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2 in the second round of the Charleston Open after receiving a bye in the first. Shortly after the match, the two-time Grand Slam champion was joined by her son Leo in her post-match interview with Tennis Channel.

When asked about what the experience was like having him on the road while on tour, Azarenka stated that despite initially being nervous about him in the stands, she really enjoys it now.

"It's really amazing for Leo first of all to come to come to my matches. I used to be really nervous for him to be out there, but now I feel like he's watching me. Hopefully he gets a little bit inspired for his sports," Azarenka told Tennis Channel.

She also conceded that the presence of her son gives her "extra motivation to try harder".

"It gives also extra motivation to like for me to cheer, to try harded, not that I need it, but I do appreciate the ability that he's able to watch me at work," Azarenka continued.

The Belarusian gave birth to her son Leo in 2016 with former boyfriend Billy McKeague. She split with him in 2017 after Wimbledon and was embroiled in a custody battle for Leo.

Victoria Azarenka to face off against Taylor Townsend in Charleston Open 3R

Victoria Azarenka celebrates a point at Charleston Open 2024

After defeating Elisabetta Cocciaretto, twelfth seed Victoria Azarenka is set to lock horns with local girl Taylor Townsend in the third round of the Charleston Open.

The American kicked off her campaign in Charleston with a 6-3, 6-3 win against compatriot and Miami Open doubles champion Sofia Kenin. She then beat sixth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 6-2 in the second round.

Azarenka and Townsend are yet to face off in professional competition and their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. Whoever out of the two wins the match, will face either top seed Jessica Pegula or Magda Linette in the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open.