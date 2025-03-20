WATCH: Victoria Azarenka's son Leo signs camera lens with adorable two-word message after his mother's Miami Open 1R win

Victoria Azarenka made a winning start at the Miami Open, getting the better of Anhelina Kalinina in the first round. After the win, the former World No. 1 brought her son, Leo, onto the court, who signed the camera lens after the match.

Azarenka's 2025 season has not been the best so far. The Belarusian has played five events in the year so far but has not made it past the second round in any of them.

However, the former World No. 1 has looked in good spirits in court this year. The Miami Open was not the first time the Belarusian was seen with her son on court after her match. After her win in the first round at Indian Wells, Azarenka was joined by her son as well. On that occasion, the nine-year-old engaged in a lighthearted conversation with the on-court interviewer, rating his mother's performance in the match.

On this occasion, after Azarenka had comfortably won her first-round match against Kalinina 6-3, 6-1, her son Leo joined her in court. Usually, it is the winning player who goes up and signs the camera lens, but this time it was Aazrenka's son who went up to the camera and signed it with a two-word adorable message.

"Hello World" said the message

Azarenka will now take on 15th-seeded Karolina Muchova in the second round.

Victoria Azarenka is a three-time champion in Miami

With a 43-12 record from 15 appearances and three titles, Victoria Azarenka has an excellent record at the Miami Open. The Belarusian won the title in 2009, 2011, and 2016. She won against the likes of Serena Williams (2009), Maria Sharapova (2011), and Svetlana Kuznetsova (2016) in the three finals.

Azarenka reached the semifinals at this event last year as well. She defeated top-quality opposition in Peyton Stearns, seventh-seeded Zheng Qinwen, Katie Boulter, and Yulia Putintseva to reach the semifinal. However, in the last four, she lost against fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina, losing 4-6, 6-0, 6-7 (2).

Azarenka next faces Muchova, who is the 15th seed at the event. The two players have met twice previously, with the head-to-head split 1-1. It was the Czech player who won the last encounter in straight sets at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

The former World No. 1 will have her work cut out for her as she is not in the best of form. She last reached a Tour-level final at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open, losing to Paula Badosa. The last title for Azarenka was the 2020 Cincinnati Open, which she won after receiving a walkover from Naomi Osaka in the final.

