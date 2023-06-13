WATCH: Victoria Azarenka shares an adorable moment with her son Leo after 1R win at Libema Open 2023

Victoria Azarenka shared a heartwarming moment with her son, Leo, following her first-round victory over qualifier Natalija Stevanovic at the 2023 Libema Open.

Azarenka defeated Stevanovic 7-6(7-5) 6-3 to secure her spot in the second round of the Libema Open in s'Hertogenbosch. The Belarusian saved five set points while serving at 5-6 in the first set against Stevanovic, ultimately prevailing in straight sets.

Following her victory, the former World No. 1 decided to give away some of the tennis balls from the match to the crowd present and enlisted the help of her five-year-old son Leo to do so.

Azarenka threw down some of the tennis balls to Leo, who eagerly hit them towards the spectators of the Libema Open, allowing them to take home a cherished piece of match memorabilia.

Victoria Azarenka will next face either Sweden's Rebecca Peterson or America's Ashlyn Krueger in the second round.

"You really should mind your business" - Victoria Azarenka on players being constantly quizzed about their retirement

Victoria Azarenka speaking at a press conference

Victoria Azarenka had voiced her discontent with the media's incessant questioning of players' retirement plans. She firmly believes that this line of inquiry is a futile exercise that detracts from the game's main focus.

"I feel like when there are players who are older, like me, older in tennis, not older in life, I'm very young still, I see a lot of people keep asking about retirement. Once they retire, it's like, We miss them," Azarenka said.

"It's like let's not waste this time before everybody retires to talk about retirement. People will let you guys know when it's time, and that's kind of it," she added.

Azarenka called it a futile exercise and stressed that any player considering retirement would undoubtedly announce it publicly. She also implored people to focus on their own affairs, as players will retire on their own accord when they are ready.

"But I see that coming up all the time, those comments. Oh, the age. You know, mind your business in a way. Like you really should mind your business," Victoria Azarenka said.

"When it's ready, everybody's going to announce it one way or the other, and there's going to be a parade for some, maybe some not," she added. "Maybe some just say bye and you never see them again. Whatever choice it is, just leave it up to people. That's my opinion."

