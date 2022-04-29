Watch: Video resurfaces of a 3-year-old Rafael Nadal looking adorable with uncle Miguel Angel

Although Rafael Nadal has been out of action for a few weeks, he remains one of the most discussed athletes of all time on social media, which is unsurprising given his global popularity.

A fan recently took to Twitter to post an adorable video of a 3-year-old Nadal being held in the lap of uncle Miguel Angel, who was a former midfielder/defender for La Liga side RCD Mallorca.

In fact, the video was filmed right after one of Mallorca's games, with Miguel Angel speaking to the media.

Tiempo De Tenis @Tiempodetenis1



La fiera con su tío Miguel Ángel, ex jugador de fútbol.

No sabías que necesitabas ver a Rafa Nadal con 3 años hasta que lo visteLa fiera con su tío Miguel Ángel, ex jugador de fútbol. No sabías que necesitabas ver a Rafa Nadal con 3 años hasta que lo viste 😂La fiera con su tío Miguel Ángel, ex jugador de fútbol.https://t.co/o50NTyktZ2

The 3-year-old Rafael Nadal looks as cute as a button in this video, as his uncle lifts him up from the floor to hold him up, all while giving the interview. However, the 21-time Major champion's curiosity is piqued by his surroundings as he gets off his uncle's lap in a few seconds.

Miguel Angel Nadal would eventually go on to play for FC Barcelona, sworn rivals of Real Madrid, the club Rafael Nadal supports.

Rafael Nadal to make his comeback from injury at the Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal will make his much-awaited comeback from injury at next month's Madrid Open. The 35-year-old missed a little more than a month's worth of action on tour after suffering a stress fracture on the ribs during the Indian Wells Masters.

He hurt himself during his semi-final clash against countryman Carlos Alcaraz. While Nadal beat the teenager, he succumbed to Taylor Fritz in the title clash as he struggled to bring forth his best tennis due to excruciating pain.

But the Mallorcan recently resumed tennis training in a bid to ready himself for Roland Garros, which is less than a month away. Nadal missed the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open this time, two events that traditionally help him tune up for the Parisian Major.

As such, match practice is the need of the hour for the Spaniard, with the Madrid Open now firmly set in his crosshairs.

The Spaniard took to Twitter a few days ago, confirming his presence at the tournament, even though he did admit that preparations have been "difficult" so far.

"Despite arriving just before and preparation being difficult, I really want to play and play at home since the opportunities are few," Rafael Nadal tweeted. "To try to do it in the best possible way. See you in Madrid."

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal

A tratar de hacerlo de la mejor manera posible 🏻



Nos vemos en Madrid A pesar de llegar justo de preparación y ser difícil, tengo muchas ganas de jugar y jugar en casa ya que las oportunidades son pocas.A tratar de hacerlo de la mejor manera posibleNos vemos en Madrid A pesar de llegar justo de preparación y ser difícil, tengo muchas ganas de jugar y jugar en casa ya que las oportunidades son pocas. A tratar de hacerlo de la mejor manera posible 💪🏻Nos vemos en Madrid 😉 https://t.co/tiD5m6lWle

The 35-year-old is a five-time champion in Madrid but has not tasted much success in recent editions. He has not made the summit clash since last winning the title in 2017.

