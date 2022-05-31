Watch: When Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune played doubles together in junior tennis

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune are two teenagers who have made it to the French Open quarterfinals. Their run to the last eight marks the first time since the 1994 French Open that two teenagers have made the quarterfinals of a Slam. The teenagers have impressed many fans and tennis experts alike with their game and talent.

A video from 2017 of the duo playing as doubles partners in Les Petit As is trending on social media. The two players have come a long way since the famed tournament in 2017.

The Spaniard entered the French Open as one of the favorites to lift the title alongside Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Incidentally, he beat the duo back-to-back at the Madrid Open and became the only player to achieve this feat.

Holger Rune has also had a good claycourt season coming into Roland Garros, winning his maiden title in Munich and reaching the semifinals in Lyon.

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune's French Open campaigns so far

Carlos Alcaraz won his first round match against Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-2, 6-0. Alcaraz had to battle through a five-set match in the second round against fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas. He won the match 6-1, 6-7(7), 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz breezed through to the third round by defeating Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. The fourth round was also a straightforward win for the teenager, beating Karen Khachanov 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Holger Rune is having a good French Open as well. He started his maiden campaign with a three-set victory over Denis Shapovalov in straight sets in the first round.

Rune beat Henri Laaksonen in the second round 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 and Hugo Gaston in the third round 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was the favourite to win the fourth round tie against Rune. The teenager played some bold and aggressive tennis to beat the Greek player in four sets, winning 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

