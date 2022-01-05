Watch: When Dudi Sela begged Rafael Nadal to let him win one point

Over the span of his 21-year long career, Rafael Nadal has forced his opponents to fight tooth and nail for every single point. But former World No. 29 Dudi Sela has the unique distinction of appealing to Nadal's sense of generosity in order to get on the scoreboard.

Nadal met Dudi Sela in the third round of the 2015 Australian Open, their first ever meeting. The Spaniard was seeded third in the tournament, while Sela was ranked outside the top 100.

Nadal took the first set 6-1, and broke the Israeli's serve twice on the trot to take a 4-0 lead in the second set. On the first point of Nadal's next service game, Sela thought he had won the point with a running forehand passing shot.

The ball appeared to graze the line but Nadal challenged the call. Upon intervention by the video referee, the ball was deemed out of bounds.

Dudi Sela could not believe his own eyes but to his credit, he saw the funny side of the situation. He put a finger in the air, as if begging the former World No. 1 to let him win just one point.

The gesture prompted a smile from Nadal, even leading to a delay in his serve because he could not stop giggling at Sela's antics. The video, uploaded by the Australian Open's official YouTube channel, has more than 600,000 views.

Rafael Nadal went on to bagel Sela in the second set and won the match 6-1, 6-0, 7-5. He reached as far as the quarterfinals of the tournament, where he fell to Tomas Berdych in straight sets.

Rafael Nadal has never lost to Dudi Sela in his career

Following their 2015 meeting, Rafael Nadal met Dudi Sela two more times over the course of his career - the Round of 64 at the 2017 Miami Masters and the first round at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships.

In both matches, Nadal emerged as the victor. In fact, Dudi Sela has not managed to take even a set off the Spaniard in his career so far.

The 36-year-old is currently ranked 385th in the world and plays on the ITF Men's World Tennis Tour, the third rung on the men's professional tennis ladder. Sela's last main draw appearance at a Major was at Wimbledon in 2018, making Rafael Nadal his last opponent at a Grand Slam.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala