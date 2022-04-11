Watch: When Rafael Nadal scored a double-hattrick against the legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas 

Iker Casillas is to football in Spain what Rafael Nadal is to tennis in the country. Widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers the game has ever seen, Casillas led the Spanish Armada to its first ever World Cup title and played more than 1000 professional matches for club and country football across his illustrious career.

So when the Red Cross wanted to conduct a charity event in Spain in 2008 to raise funds in their fight against malaria, it was a no-brainer to have them both headline the affair.

One of the events of the program was an indoor football match between the two teams, aptly named "Friends of Rafa" and "Friends of Iker." Casillas played as the shot-stopper for his team alongside legends from Spanish sports such as F1 racer Fernando Alonso, golfer Sergio Garcia and ATP players David Ferrer, Feliciano Lopez and Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion's team, on the other hand, comprised the likes of his current coach Carlos Moya, Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o, Real Madrid superstar Raul Gonzalez and rally driver Carlos Sainz Sr.

The Mallorcan's first goal was outstanding, where he nutmegged one player and then pivoted past another to give his team a 1-0 lead. The second goal was a long-range effort from near the half-way line, as Nadal capitalized on a loose ball from his opponents to blast one into the top corner.

The hat-trick came around the 13-minute mark, when the 21-time Grand Slam champion showed all the composure in the world to slot the ball between two defenders and past Casillas into the back of the net for a 4-1 lead.

An incredible volley from close quarters gave the former World No. 1 his fourth goal of the night, while a tight finish past a diving Iker Casillas added a fifth to his tally. The sixth and final goal was another touch of genius from the World No. 4, as a side-footed attempt caught the goalkeeper completely unaware and gave his team a 10-6 lead.

Unfortunately, Team Iker went on to win the match, thanks to a late effort from Sainz. According to reports, an excess of $100,000 was raised for charity from the event.

Rafael Nadal and Iker Casillas also competed in a tennis match and kart race alongside their teammates

The football match was only the third event of the charity program and was preceded by a kart race as well as a tennis match. The Kart race ended up being won by Team Iker, mainly thanks to the experienced driving abilities of Fernando Alonso.

The following tennis match, however, was won by Nadal's team. The first two ties of the match-up went against their favor, with Alonso/Juan Carlos Ferrero defeating Carlos Moya/Carlos Sainz Sr. and Feliciano Lopez/Alvaro Bautista besting Novak Djokovic/Jorge Lorenzo.

But the 21-time Grand Slam champion then pulled off an incredible comeback victory, partnering with footballers Santi Cazorla and Marcos Senna to secure a 3-2 win for his team.

