WATCH: Young fan cracks Aryna Sabalenka up with 'I love you more than my mom' remark after her Australian Open win over Coco Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka continued her title defence at the Australian Open 2024, reaching the final after taking out Coco Gauff in the last four 7-6 (2), 6-2 on Thursday (January 25).

The Belarusian was quick to thank the packed Rod Laver arena crowd for the great atmosphere during the match and for making the place feel 'special' to her during the on-court interview.

The Australian Open showcourt was in fact filled with swarms of supporters willing Sabalenka on but it was a young fan whose interaction with the defending champion that stood out.

After the interview, Sabalenka was seen heading to the stands to sign a few autographs. It was at this moment that the young fan told Sabalenka that he loved her more than her mother, cracking her up as she signed a tennis ball.

"Aryna, I love you more than my mom," the fan could be heard saying.

You can watch a video of the same below:

Expand Tweet

Sabalenka started the semifinal contest on the front foot, breaking Coco Gauff in her first service game. She eventually found herself serving for the set at 5-2 but was pegged back by the young American as the set headed into a tiebreaker.

The Belarusian again took the early advantage in the breaker and managed to hold onto it to close the set. She carried the momentum into the second set, closing out the win in straight sets.

Australian Open is Aryna Sabalenka's 'special' place

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open.

During an earlier press conference, Aryna Sabalenka had dubbed the Australian Open 'special', saying it did not even matter if you were a seeded player or not as the tournament treats everyone well.

The former World No. 1 went on to add that she loves coming back to the country and enjoys her time here.

"I mean, it's always special here," Aryna Sabalenka had said. "It doesn't matter if you're defending champion or you're seeded player or you're unseeded player."

"I mean, Australia always treats you special. That's why I'm really enjoying being here, enjoying playing here, just enjoying my time here," she added.

Sabalenka is now on a 13-match winning streak at the Australian Open and just one win away from successfully defending the crown that she won 12 months ago.

The Belarusian will take on the winner of the other semifinal between Zheng Qinwen and Dayana Yastremska in the summit clash. Neither of the two players have ever been involved in a Grand Slam final before.